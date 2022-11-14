BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — As Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County, North Bryan County residents are starting to speak out.

The future site of Komar Brands will be located at Interstate Centre III, adjacent to U.S. 280 and Interstate 16 and offers access to Interstate 95, the Port of Savannah, and Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. (Photo by Development Authority of Bryan County)

Kemp’s announcement comes less than a month after he, along with Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and company officials, officially broke ground on Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America’s- new manufacturing plant at the Bryan County Megasite, a $5.54 billion investment for the facility.

Last week, Kemp announced that Beretta Holding S.A., through its subsidiary Norma Precision Inc., will expand its footprint in Georgia and build a new ammunition manufacturing, assembly, and distribution facility in Bryan County.

On manufacturing and distribution facilities making their way into North Bryan County lifelong Ellabell resident Leroy Gordon said, “I think it’s awesome, it’s going to bring revenue here. It’s going to bring more money, more people, industries and stuff. I mean they’re going to bring business here, so the people are going to come.”

“I don’t like it.” said Serviceman Tyler, who asked to withhold his last name. “It’s going to bring crime, traffic, drugs, abuse, all that junk, I don’t like it. This little town, the roads aren’t big enough, it’s just going to bring too much. I’m not originally from here, I’m military. I understand that the growth is needed but this town, and the money that’s going to be dumped into North Bryan County, it’s not going to go to North Bryan County, it’s going to go to Richmond Hill, we know that, being a resident here you see it.”

He continued, “But it just depends on how much crime and how much traffic it’s going to bring. You know, property taxes going up, everything’s going up with it. The value of property is going up, which is a good thing, because I’m a homeowner. So, I see both sides of it.”

Craig Snell said, “I think it’s great for Savannah.” When asked why, he said, “jobs”. He continued, “I think it’s great for Georgia.”

Elmer who also asked to withhold their last name said, “I liked it back when it was rural but what can I say, progress is progress.”

Komar’s new facility will be located at Interstate Centre 3, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development Certified site.

“Georgia’s world-class ports and infrastructure are a key reason why companies choose to bring their operations to this No. 1 state for business,” Kemp said in a press release. “You can truly make anything and reach markets all around the world from here. I look forward to both Komar’s success in Georgia and the opportunities they will bring to hardworking people in Bryan County.”

Established in 1908, Komar does design work, manufacturing, and distribution of sleepwear, intimates, kids, and layering apparel brands. For more information about Komar, click here.