44th Street in Savannah is currently closed as scenes from the film, Origin is currently being filmed in a home. (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A road in Midtown Savannah is currently closed to traffic and will be impacted for approximately the next four days due to a movie filming.

According to Savannah Police and a film worker, 44th Street will be closed until 9 p.m. Tuesday and throughout the week. A house that sits on the street is being used for filming scenes for the movie currently titled “Origin,” directed by American filmmaker Ava Duvernay.

DuVernay made her feature film debut in 2008 with the “This is the Life” (2008) documentary. Her television music documentary “My Mic Sounds Nice” (2010) aired on BET.

Her film “I Will Follow” (2010), won best screenplay at the African American Film Critics Association Awards. Duvernay became the first African American woman to receive the Best Director Prize at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival for her film “Middle of Nowhere” (2012).