SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The average American consumes 3.4 pounds of candy over the Halloween season. Here are some of the candies that Kroger has seen fly off of the shelves for trick-or-treaters to take off your hands.

(Getty Images)

1st place: Reese’s Pumpkins

2nd place: Hershey’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (Which has been Americans’ favorite Halloween candy for years.)

3rd place: Brach’s Candy Corn

4th and 5th place: Mixed Variety bags (Fruity + Chocolate treats)

“Healthy options such as apples are also a very popular, tasty and traditional treat,” said Tammie Young-Ennaemba, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.

Last year, Kroger shoppers purchased over 11.5 million bags of fun-sized candy and 7.6 million pounds of chocolate, with the U.S. spending $3.1 billion on candy alone.