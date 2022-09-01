SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Going out to eat? Choose a restaurant that keeps food safety on the menu. One of the tips that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends to avoid food poisoning while eating out is checking inspection scores as an estimated 48 million people get sick from a foodborne illness, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die.

Every month, the Georgia Department of Health inspects eateries to make sure food products are handled and prepared according to state and local regulations in order to protect the public. To see how they are rated click here.

Ta Ca Asian Fusion & Sushi Bar located at 513 E Oglethorpe Ave STE. A scored a 51 on their health inspection for the month of August. Some of their violations included molded zucchini and lettuce in the walk in cooler (the person in charge threw the items away during the inspection), the ice machine and soda nozzles had an accumulation of debris inside, a build-up of dust inside of the walk-in cooler, no hot water at the hand washing sink in bar area and sushi bar, and food debris/grease build-up on floors, walls, and ceilings.

Tondee’s Tavern located at 7 E. Bay St. scored a 57 on their health inspection for the month of August. Some of their violations included black mildew like build up on the baffle of an ice machine, dirty dishes stored away as cleaned, multiple cups of green beans and mac n cheese held past 7 days (the person in charge discarded these food items during the inspection), dishwasher not pulling sanitizer solution, major carbon build up on the surface area of the stove and major food debris build up on walls, and appliances.

520 Wings located at 2705 Bull St., Savannah scored a 70 on their health inspection for the month of August. Some of their violations included and employee to not wash hands when switching from raw to ready to eat items, and an opened personal drink of an employee stored in the reach-in freezer with facility items.

Eggroll King located at 1314 Montgomery St., Savannah scored a 70 on their health inspection report for the month of August. Some of their violations included a big container of raw meat stored on the floor, and an employee not washing hands using a hand cleaning solution before prepping beef.

Peking House Restaurant located at 1216 Abercorn St, Savannah scored a 78 on their health inspection report for the month of August. Some violations included sheets of cooked beef on the floor with two fans, with residue on them, cooling the beef off (during the inspection the person in charge threw the beef away).

The following food service establishments earned the perfect score of a 100% on their health inspection reports for the month of August.

Molly’s Fish and Chips located at 5730 Ogeechee Rd. STE. 110, Savannah

Vida Fresh (Mobile Unit) – located at 5205 Waters Ave., Savannah

Sweet Spice (Mobile 3) located at 5515 Waters Ave., Savannah

Lobster Dogs Mobile Unit located at 205 Television Cir., Savannah

Wilkes Dining Room located at 107 W. Jones St., Savannah

Army Bratz Southern Cooking LLC (Base Operation, Mobile Unit) located at 4712 Ogeechee Rd., Savannah

Savannah Smiles Dueling Pianos Saloon located at 314-B Williamson St., Savannah

Leopold’s Ice Cream (Mobile 2) located at 212 E. Broughton St., Savannah

The Grey Market located at 109 Jefferson St., Savannah

The Rail Restaurant and Lounge located at 405 W. Congress St., Savannah

The Vault located at 2112 Bull St., Savannah

Plant Riverside East Moon Deck located at 400 W. River St., Savannah

Soho South Café located at 12 W. Liberty St., Savannah

Nom Nom Poke Shop (Restaurant and Base Location) located at 1821 Bull St., Savannah

The Public Kitchen and Bar located at 1 W. Liberty St., Savannah

Popeys Louisiana Kitchen store #225 located at 2060 E. Victory Dr., Savannah

Savannah Sai Octane (bar area only) located at 35 Whitaker St., Savannah

Planters Inn located at 29 Abercorn St., Savannah

Tandem Coffee and Spirits located at 225 E. Bay St., Savannah

Abes on Lincoln located at 17 Lincoln St., Savannah

Trustees Theater located at 216 E. Broughton St., Savannah

Lucas Theatre For the Arts, Inc. located at 32 Abercorn St., Savannah

Christ Church Anglican located at 220 Bull St., Savannah

Elan Savannah located at 301 Williamson St., Savannah

The Drayton Hotel (Cocktail Lounge) located at 7 Drayton St., Savannah

J.W. Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District located at 400 W. River St., Savannah

Pounce Cat Café located at 404 W. Broughton St., Savannah

Wright Square Café located at 21 W. York St., Savannah

Jen’s and Friends located at 7 E. Congress St. Suite 102, Savannah

Pour Larry’s located at 206 W. Saint Julian St., Savannah

Moon River Beer Garden located at 21 W. Bay St., Savannah

The Perry Lane Hotel located at 256 E. Perry St., Savannah

Zunzi’s located at 236 Drayton St., Savannah

Colleagues & Lovers located at 4523 Habersham St., Savannah

Six Pence Pub located at 245 Bull St., Savannah

Top Deck Bar located at 125 W. River St., Savannah

Ben and Jerry’s of Savannah (Mobile Units 1,2,3) located at 25 E. Broughton St. Unit 1B, Savannah

Starland Cafe located at 11 E. 41st St., Savannah

The Coffee Fox, located at 102 W. Broughton St., Savannah

The Alida Hotel (Rooftop Bar) located at 412 Williamson St., Savannah

Burritos Pantano located at 314 Drayton St., Savannah

Chipotle Mexican Grill located at 6 Mill Creek Cir. STE. A, Pooler

Mailbox Café located at 1305 Barnard St., Savannah

Hokulia Shave Ice located at 110 E. Broughton St., Savannah

Vel located at 1508 Bull St., Savannah

Goose Feathers Café located at 39 Barnard St., Savannah

Oglethorpe Club located at 450 Bull St., Savannah

Water Witch Tiki located at 2220 Bull St., Savannah

Starland Yard (base operation) located at 2411 Desoto Ave. Savannah

International Trade and Convention Center located at 1 International Drive, Savannah

Starbucks Coffee House #19248 located at 405 Pooler PKWY STE 100, Pooler

Church’s Texas Chicken located at 101 Tanger Outlets Blvd., Pooler

Greenbriar Children’s Center located at 3709 Hopkins St., Savannah

Andaz Savannah located at 14 Barnard St, Savannah

Thompson Savannah Hotel (rooftop bar, restaurant 2nd level pantry) located at 201 Port St, Savannah, GA

Tequila’s Town Mexican Restaurant located at 109 Whitaker St., Savannah

Shuga Girl located at 36 Barnard St., Savannah

New Realm Brewing Company located at 120 Whitaker St. Savannah

The Mansion on Forsyth Park located at 700 Drayton St, Savannah

Savannah Speakeasy Bar located at 220 W Congress St., Savannah

Independent Presbyterian Church Kitchen located at 25 W. Oglethorpe Ave., Savannah

St. John Baptist Church Mighty Fortress (base of operation) located at 528 Hartridge St., Savannah

Pops Grillin’ LLC (mobile unit) 528 Hartridge St., Savannah

The Paris Market Café located at 36 W Broughton St.

Chive Sea, Bar & Lounge located at 4 W Broughton St, Savanna

Green Truck Neighborhood Pub located at 2430 Habersham St,

Savannah Bee Company located at 104 W. Broughton St.

Blends a Coffee Boutique located at 102 E Broughton St.

Riverstreet Riverboat Company located at 9 E River St, Savannah

Riverboat Catering located at 101 River View Dr. Savannah

Locally Made Savannah located at 223 W Broughton St, Savannah

The General Store located at 275 Fort Argyle Rd. Savannah

Chipotle Mexican Grill located at 318 Mall Blvd. STE 600, Savannah

Great Wraps located at 7804 Abercorn St. STE 32, Savannah

Tier One Nutrition located at 100 Eisenhower Dr. Unit 40, Savannah

208 Wine Bar located at 208 E. Bay St., Savannah

Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum located at 41 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Savannah

Starbucks Coffee located at 25 E. Broughton St., Savannah

Best Western Plus located at 412 W. Bay Street, Savannah

Social Apostolate located at 502 E. Liberty St., Savannah

Bar Bubbly located at 38 Whitaker St, Savannah

Alexander’s Bistro located at 1201 Bull St, Savannah

Savannah’s Seafood Shack located at 116 E. Broughton St, Savannah

Chatham Café located at 609 Abercorn St., Savannah

Ruskin Cafe located at 516 Drayton St., Savannah

Oak 36 Bar located at 5500 Abercorn St. STE 36, Savannah

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee located at 319 W Congress St. Savannah

Quality Inn Savannah located at 300 W. Bay St., Savannah