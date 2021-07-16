Mohawk Park celebrates new expansion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Southside community celebrated the completion of Mohawk Lake Park renovations Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The $1.2 million dollar SPLOST funded project comes with a new walking and jogging trail, two fenced dog parks, a playground, a pavilion and an added parking lot to the park.

Mayor Van Johnson says the amenities make the park more special for people to enjoy.

“This is another example of the investment voters in our community make,” he said, “that they trust us to be able to do things in their communities and they paid for it with the extra penny.”

District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee said the park will be a recreational and educational opportunity for the community.

The expansion also includes a small library, donated by a community member for children to use at their own convenience.

“We want to make every park on the Southside the go-to park,” said Purtee. “This is just the beginning, this is just the first phase. We want this to kind of be the premier park where people say, ‘Hey, I’m going to walk around the lake.’”

The alderman said this is just the first phase of park improvements.

“Stay tuned for what’s coming next. We’ve got more projects coming,” said Purtee.