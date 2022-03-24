SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There are plenty of reasons you might not drink alcohol, but that does not mean you can’t have a good time celebrating National Cocktail Day. Here is a list of five mocktails you can try to make the most of the holiday.

Cranberry Basil Sangria

This drink from Mocktail.Net is all the fun of sangria without the worries of the wine. You’ll need many fruits for this drink, but they shouldn’t be hard to find this time of year. Soon, this summertime drink will have you feeling like the season is already upon us.

This recipe yields four servings and takes around 10 minutes to make. You can find more information about it by visiting the link here.

Mojitos

Mojitos are a great drink and make for an even greater mocktail. This recipe from Sustainable Cooks features a homemade honey simple syrup and fresh lime juice. It will be a delicious treat to brighten up any dreary weather that comes your way today.

This recipe yields a single serving and takes 15 minutes to make (if you include the time for the syrup). If you’ve already got a syrup you want to use or have premade the one in the recipe, it will only take five minutes. You can find the link to this recipe by clicking here.

Crushed Peach Mocktail

This recipe from Taste is one that was made just to be a mocktail. There are many benefits to this, but the primary one is that you know it will taste good because it isn’t a knockoff of another drink.

The other benefit of this recipe? It is meant for a party, yielding 15 servings.

This recipe takes around 10 minutes to put together. The link for you to find more information about this recipe can be found here.

Virgin Margarita

Looking for a classic virgin margarita? You’ve come to the right place. This recipe from A Couple Cooks has one secret ingredient you’ll never expect: pickle juice. That’s right. They say it adds the extra “funk” needed to mimic the taste of tequila.

Want to try it for yourself? You can find more information about this recipe by visiting the link here. It yields one serving and takes around five minutes to make.

Chocolate Martini

If you’re searching for a quick virgin martini recipe, this recipe from Food Network is the perfect option. It features chocolate syrup and sprinkles which makes it a fun treat for kids and adults alike. You’ll enjoy the way you can just pop all the ingredients (sans sprinkles) into a blender and be ready to serve it up in no time at all.

This recipe takes only five minutes to make and yields two servings, enough for you and a friend to share. You can find more about this drink by visiting the link here.