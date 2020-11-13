Metro Mania fundraiser to benefit Bike Walk Savannah, other local nonprofits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Metropolitan Savannah Rotary is hosting a series of events

throughout November to benefit local nonprofit organizations.

The club is changing its fundraising tactics this year because of COVID-19 and making all events of Metro Mania accessible for members as well as non-members.

The events will benefit this year’s service partner, Bike Walk Savannah, and their Neighborhood Street Audit program to improve transportation and infrastructure that will make it less hazardous for people to walk, bike, and take transit to school, jobs and other important destinations.

“A bike could be the difference between them getting a job or keeping their job, staying in treatment, getting to school. So it’s really important for us to be able to provide this for our community because over ten percent of people in Chatham County lack access to a motor vehicle,” Bike Walk Savannah Executive Director Caila Brown said.

More than 70% of Savannah streets do not have sidewalks and out of more than 700 miles of streets within the city limits, less than 30 have bike lanes. Meanwhile, according to census data, more than 60% of households do not have access to a motor vehicle.

Metropolitan Savannah Rotary President Jessica Pedigo says she’s eager to partner with Bike Walk Savannah as well as other local nonprofits to help address disparities in many neighborhoods and hopes the events planned in November can help contribute to their cause.

Each event will be $25 per person. You can view all event details on the Metropolitan Savannah Rotary website.

This weekend’s events include Metro’s Cycle Paths Ride on Saturday. Join Bike Walk Savannah experts and tour guides for a leisurely ride south on the newly constructed Truman Linear Trail to Lake Mayer.

They’ll discuss the history of the trail and will also have a snack and drink stop at the turnaround point at Lake Mayer where you will learn about future plans for additional trail connections around town. Stick around at the end of the tour for a Social Hour sponsored by Bergen, Bergen & Thomas.

On Sunday, the club is hosting Open Air Yoga with Savannah Yoga Center studio owner Kelley Boyd from 12:30.-1:30 p.m. at Starland Yard. The class will be for all levels.

