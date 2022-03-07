SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mercer University Professor of Political Science Chris Grant was with his 12-year-old daughter studying in Ukraine when they were ordered by the State Department to evacuate.

Amid tensions with Russia, the two evacuated Kyiv on Jan. 27 and traveled to Poland. Grant said they were never in any danger while they were in Ukraine, and that while they were there, things seemed tense but safe.

After settling in their apartment in Obolon, they spent some time doing typical touristy things like souvenir shopping, exploring and ice skating.

Grant said the city was beautiful and a shining star of a European capital.

“I really thought this was overly cautious and that I would be back,” he said of the evacuation.

In 2019, Grant applied for a Fulbright Scholarship as a faculty member to teach and research in Ukraine. This scholarship is a grant that is funded by the State Department.

Grant has spent the past 16 years working on researching countries in the former Soviet Union and the quality of democracy and civil society within them. He has conducted research in Azerbaijan, Moldova, Georgia and Armenia in the past.

In Ukraine, he was to lecture and conduct research at Kyiv Mohela Academy. At the school, he was going to research the emergence of civil society in the area which was previously part of the Soviet Union.

“I really felt like what I needed to finish this work was some time in Ukraine and some connections in Ukraine to better understand,” Grant said. “It’s part of that story.”

Because of the pandemic, the research grant was deferred until Jan. 10 of this year. Grant and his daughter had only spent a few weeks in Ukraine whenever they were ordered to evacuate. He said that while he had not yet made many friends during his stay, he had the beginnings of friendships that he now knows he might not be able to continue.

“We were welcome to stay as American private citizens, but our grant funding would conclude on that day if we didn’t leave the country,” Grant said.

After having briefly returned to the states, Grant is back in Warsaw hoping to continue his work with the Ukrainian community there.

His daughter is safe in the United States, and Grant suspects he will return for good in late April or early May, though he doesn’t know for certain.

“There are horrible tragedies and tragic stories that will come out of this,” Grant said. “There is nothing that I could tell you that would suggest that Ukraine had provoked Russia.”

If you would like to see more of Grant’s travels, you can check out his YouTube channel through the link here.