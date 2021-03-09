Memory Matters to host annual Brain Health Summit to educate community about memory loss

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – One Hilton Head nonprofit is working to help you and your family stay on top of your brain health.

Memory Matters is helping people with memory loss in their homes during the pandemic, as well as their family members and caregivers.

The organization has been serving people with dementia for more than 23 years. And amid the pandemic, Memory Matters has been finding new ways to connect with the community and prevent isolation.

The nonprofit is hosting its fourth annual Brain Health Summit Wednesday to educate people on the importance of mental health and how to ward off disease.

Panelists will also be discussing anxiety and stress as it relates to the pandemic.

Brain Health Specialist and Director of Programs at Memory Matters Maureen Gleason says the summit can be useful for anyone who wants to protect their wellbeing.

“We will talk about our five basic brain health interventions: exercise, diet, socialization, continuous lifelong learning. And being able to cool our brain by making sure we get enough sleep and rest,” Gleason told WSAV NOW.

“I like to say that brain health starts in the womb and ends in the tomb. We need to be thinking about our brain health throughout our entire life. So we encourage young individuals to attend, people who are 55 plus, there will be information for everybody,” she added.

The conference will be virtual this year. Gleason says Memory Matters created a virtual community so community members who needed their services could stay connected with their programs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are here for both the participant and the caregiver,” Gleason said. “We offer many avenues of support through our support groups and one-on-one counseling as well as some caregiver education courses.”

WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw will be moderating the event.

The event will kick off at 9 a.m. Register online at mymemorymatters.org or by calling 843-842-6688. Tickets are $25 per person.