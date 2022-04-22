PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Port Wentworth officially announced their new Clerk of Council, Ms. Zahnay Smoak.

“Ms. Smoak is an exceptionally smart and vibrant person that I believe is going to be a tremendous asset to our team,” explained Steve Davis, Interim City Manager.

Smoak is a Georgia Southern University graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science. She is currently enrolled at the University of West Georgia and plans to complete her Master’s degree in Public Administration this summer.

Originally from Hinesville, Smoak moved to Port Wentworth about a year ago but shared what she loves most about Georgia overall.

“The weather when it’s warm and sunny is what I love most about Georgia, and the kindness that the people of Georgia show is what motivates me to want to give my all and be selfless when it comes to serving,” Smoak said.

The Clerk of Council is charged with maintaining all official records of the city, serving the administrative needs of Mayor and Council, posting and advertising all meeting agendas, recording all meeting minutes, processing open records requests, event planning, and other duties as needed to maintain good operation of City Hall.

When asked what she finds most rewarding in being the Clerk of Council, Smoak said, “The most rewarding aspect of my job is the opportunity that I’ve been given to help others.”

