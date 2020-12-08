McDonald’s to donate $100 to Ronald McDonald House Charities for social media posts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — McDonald’s is launching a new social media challenge to benefit families who rely on Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) when their child becomes critically ill or injured.

Now through Dec. 31, McDonald’s will give $100 in your name as part of its $100 million commitment over five years.

To participate, post a photo or video making the RMHC heart symbol (or another supportive message) to Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or Facebook using #HEREforRMHC:

Build the house by forming a diamond with your hands Show the chimney by pointing your pinky up Put your heart into it by pushing your index fingers down Make sure to use the hashtag #HereforRMHC in your social post

For more than four decades, RMHC has supported families with sick and injured children by providing vital resources and helping them stay together during treatment.

“The money is allowing families to be 176 steps from the front doors of the children’s hospital,” Executive Director of RMHC of the Coastal Empire Bill Sorochak said. “And we have stayed open during this whole crisis. During COVID, we’ve had 2,500 family night stays.”

Each year, RMHC raises millions of dollars from McDonald’s customers and employees. Due to the pandemic, donations to the organization are at an all-time low.

McDonald’s is also bringing back its Round-Up for RMHC initiative to support Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“It’s huge. COVID-19 has really changed 2020 for all of us and these funds are much-needed and we’re blessed to have McDonald’s giving us the platform for Round-Up. It really adds up,” Sorochak said.

Through Dec. 20, guests will be invited to “round up” the cost of their order to the nearest whole dollar or can donate $1, $3 or $5, which will benefit their local House Charities.

“All that money stays here in the Coastal Empire area to help our families,” Sorochak said.

In August, McDonald’s restaurants raised nearly $1.2 million for RMHC across Georgia through these donations.

If you’d like to donate directly to the RMHC of the Coastal Empire, visit their website.