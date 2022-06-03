BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – On April 30th, Major General Harold “Mitch” Mitchell was honored at the Museum of Flight ceremony in honor of the impact he has had on young people’s lives.

The museum said in its tribute to him, “What Mitchell has done, after two careers of amazing accomplishments, is to find a way to positively impact the youth of Washington State: to challenge them, inspire them and provide opportunities where there previously were none. The beautiful thing about his work is that his impact will be felt for years to come. In the finest Pathfinder tradition, Mitch Mitchell has indeed made a significant contribution to the development of the aerospace industry.”

Before his retirement and return to his native city of Beaufort, Mitchell and his wife, Kelly, called Seattle their home. For 31 years, Mitchell flew for Alaska Airlines, the 6th largest airline in the world, while continuing to serve his country.

1998, Major General Mitchell flying for Alaska Airlines. Photo provided.

Mitchell also has a passion for youth education. While living in Seattle, he wanted to reach children of color who might be inspired toward a career in aviation, like he was as a child. The memories of working on his family’s farm, and seeing Marine jets fly over their home eventually led to the establishment of the Michael P. Anderson Memorial Aerospace Program at the Museum of Flight in Seattle.

Students at the Michael P. Anderson Memorial Aerospace Program. Photo provided.

It’s mission is to inspire underserved middle school (6th-8th) youth from throughout Washington State to participate in the Museum’s exciting educational programs while being mentored by professionals in the aerospace and aviation industry.

According to 2021 data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 93% of the country’s 158,000 aircraft pilots and flight engineers identified as white, 6.1% Hispanic or Latino, while only 3.9% were black, and 1.5% Asian.

The program was named in honor of Lt. Col. Michael P. Anderson, an instructor pilot and tactics officer in the U.S. Air Force who became an astronaut in 1995 and went on to log over 593 hours in space. At 43 years of age, Anderson served as a mission specialist on Columbia STS-107. The mission ended abruptly when space shuttle Columbia and its crew perished during entry, 16 minutes before its scheduled landing.

The Michael P. Anderson Memorial Aerospace program was named in honor of Lt. Col. Michael P. Anderson. Photo provided.

At a memorial service for Anderson in Spokane, Washington where Anderson grew up, Mitchell found himself stirred by a call to action from Christine Gregoire, the then governor of Washington State. Gregoire said the state needed to leverage the legacy of Anderson, especially with children.

“Michael tried to inspire children to be all that they could be,” Mitchell said. “I saw him once in Las Vegas in 1999. It was at a convention for black aerospace professionals and Tuskegee Airmen. Michael was there as a Youth Day speaker, and was surrounded by kids.”

Since its inception in 2009, the Michael P. Anderson Memorial Aerospace Program has educated over 1,000 students in grades 6-8 in STEM education (science, technology, engineering, and math).

Mitchell, now a city councilman for the City of Beaufort, took office as a member of City Council in December 2020. He is a proud graduate of Robert Smalls High School and South Carolina State College, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. States Marines Corps.

However, it wasn’t in the classroom at his high school, nor in college that Mitchell fell in love with airplanes. It was on his family farm in Sheldon, South Carolina.

Mitchell in first grade. Photo provided.

Mitchell as a high school graduate. Photo provided.

“I was attracted to airplanes from the first time I saw one,” Mitchell said, remembering how he would see fighter jets flying above his family’s small farm. He was one of nine children, and he was only one who set his heart on being a pilot – before he even knew what that meant.

Mitchell’s father and mother. Photo provided.

“One day, I was out plowing the mule, and four blue jets flew across the house. They were just a beautiful blue color flying in very tight formation. Well, I didn’t know it then, but they were the Blue Angels. I thought to myself, ‘now that looks like a lot more fun up there than I’m having down here behind this plow.’”

The Blue Angels serve as ambassadors of the United States naval aviation. As the U.S. Navy’s flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels’ mission is to showcase the skill and teamwork of the Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach.

One day, during his senior year in high school, Mitchell and his brother were working at Brays Island Plantation when he met a Marine in his blue dress uniform, who had recently returned from serving in Vietnam.

Mitchell in Kingsville, TX in 1973. Photo provided.

“I asked him if I could see his airplane. He said ‘sure.’ He came to school one day, and took me to the Air Station, and showed me his F-4 Phantom jet. I decided then, ‘that’s for me.’”

Mitchell was in ROTC at South Carolina State University, where he was expecting to fly Army helicopters until a Marine recruiter told him there was a good chance that he could fly fixed-wing aircraft if he became a Marine. “I found out that my training could lead to being an airline pilot,” Mitchell said. “So not only could I enjoy flying, but I could make a living out of it too.”

Mitchell became a Marine, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1972, the beginning of a prominent career in both the United States Marines and the United States Air Force.

“That trip to the air base changed my life,” he said. Just as the Michael P. Anderson Scholars Program he spearheaded has also changed lives and allows middle school students throughout Washington State the opportunities to meet astronauts, engineers and pilots.

The Museum of Flight is the largest independent, non-profit air and space museum in the world. It has over 175 aircraft and spacecraft, tens of thousands of artifacts, millions of rare photographs, dozens of exhibits and experiences and a world-class library.

More information about the Museum of Flight can be found here.