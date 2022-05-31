SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – May 31 is National Macaroon Day in the United States. To celebrate, here is a little bit of the history of the macaroon and some recipes you can use to make your own.

The macaroon is different than a macaron, though Google might try to convince you otherwise. These two have similar origins, with both believed to have come from Italy, but they are completely different deserts.

In the U.S., if you look for a macaron, you’ll be getting a desert made with almond flour. If you attempt to buy a macaroon, you’ll likely end up with a dessert made with a flaky coconut base. To learn more about the difference you can click or tap the link here.

But how do you make a macaroon? Here’s some recipes that can get you started.

Classic macaroons

The original recipe for macaroons has been lost to time, but this recipe from Once Upon A Chef catches all the classic elements. It has the egg whites, coconut flakes and chocolate as its main ingredients paired with sweetened condensed milk.

This recipe takes 45 minutes to make with about half of that time being spent baking in the oven. It makes a total of 26 macaroons that can all be frozen for up to three months. You can find a link to the recipe here.

Almond macaroons

Macaroons can also be made with an almond base, which was what the original recipes for macaroons called for. To make these macaroons, you can follow this recipe by Leslie at Playdates to Parties. The recipe is simple and requires only eight ingredients.

This recipe for macaroons yields 12 servings and takes over two hours to make. While that may seem daunting at first, most of that time is actually spent with the recipe resting in the refrigerator. You can find a link to the recipe by clicking here.

Eggless macaroons

Have an egg allergy but still want to enjoy? That’s OK, there’s a recipe for everyone.

This recipe in particular comes from the blog Shweta in the Kitchen. It substitutes flour for the egg whites in the original recipe.

These macaroons require only four ingredients and take just 35 minutes to make from start to finish. A link to the recipe can be found by clicking or tapping here.

Vegan macaroons

Do you want to participate but follow a vegan lifestyle? Don’t worry. There’s a recipe for vegan macaroons too. This recipe from The Minimalist Baker requires only eight ingredients, several of which are optional.

The recipe uses aquafaba instead of egg whites in order to bind the macaroons together and is also gluten-free. It takes about 45 minutes to make from start to finish and yields 22 macaroons. You can find more information and the full recipe by clicking or tapping the link here.