SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sunsets leave many in awe, especially the ones that fill the sky with orange and blue, Auburn University’s school colors, and the colors that lit up the sky one evening during a memorial ceremony in honor of Philip Lutzenkirchen, who lost his life in a drunk driving accident on June 29, 2014.

Lutzenkirchen was not only one of the best tight ends in Auburn history, he was also a son, brother and friend.

“We got to know each other when we were about 11 or 12 years old, in 6th grade,” said Scott Thompson, one of Lutzenkirchen’s closest friends.

Scott Thompson and Lutzenkirchens friendship spanned from middle school to throughout college. (Photo provided by the Lutzie 43 Foundation)

“We just kind of met in organized football with the middle school teams. We went to different elementary and middle schools but we started playing sports together around 11 or 12 years old,” he explained. “We went to the same high school for four years. We spent a lot of time there together and were really good friends prior to going off to Auburn together.”

At Auburn, everything came together for Lutzenkirchen and the Tigers in 2010 during their National Championship season — the first for the school in over 50 years. Lutzenkirchen became a household name when he caught the game-winning touchdown from Cam Newton in the Iron Bowl to defeat Alabama for the SEC West crown, sending Auburn to the SEC Championship Game.

However, it was what happened after the games that left an impact on Thompson.

“During the 2010 season when Auburn won the national championships with Cam Newton as the quarterback, as an Auburn fan, that’s the season that’s kind of ingrained in your mind,” he said.

“I remember, specifically, the UGA game was at home at Auburn,” Thompson continued. “I think he caught two touchdowns. We ended up winning against UGA and you’ve got 90 plus thousand fans in the stadium all ready to go celebrate after that and I remember, specifically, he took the time, and this is what he wanted to do, he went and ate dinner at our house with his parents and some of his relatives who came into town.”

Auburn fans cheer before the start of an NCAA college football game against Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2010. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Thompson continued, “You’ve just scored two touchdowns, you’re thinking about how can I go celebrate with the 90 thousand people who are in the stands? He never lost the focus of what’s important in life with family and friends and being able to spend that true uninterrupted intimate time with people. He was very humbled and grounded and understood that people came out of their way to see him play and he wanted to make sure they felt connected to him.”

Lutzenkirchen pictured with his dad Mike, mom Mary and sisters Ann, Amy and and Abby. (Photo provided by the Lutzie 43 Foundation)

Lutzenkirchen finished as Auburn’s all-time touchdown reception leader as a tight end with 14 TD catches. After going undrafted in the NFL Draft, he signed with the St. Louis Rams to achieve his goal of becoming an NFL football player. But due to an injury he sustained in college, his NFL career came to an end in the last cut prior to the 2013 season.

While football was an avenue for Lutzenkirchen, it was never what he wanted to define him. His status as one of the most popular players in Auburn history has less to do with his on-field accomplishments and more to do with his kindness, generosity and dedication to his community.

Auburn’s Philip Lutzenkirchen catches a pass for a touchdown in the second half against Mississippi State in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2009 in Auburn, Ala. Auburn won 49-24. (AP Photo/Todd J. Van Emst)

With a connection with local kids who had medical issues and special needs, Lutzenkirchen would make special visits to spend time with them and genuinely enjoyed being around them.

“At some point, it’s going to end for me, and I’d much rather it be known for what I’ve done off the field in impacting other people’s lives than how many touchdowns or how many catches I’ve had,” said Lutzenkirchen during an interview.

Auburn players, from left, Auburn’s Cam Newton, Philip Lutzenkirchen, Clint Moseley, and Jared Cooper walk to the practice fields for an NCAA college football practice Thursday, Jan. 6, 2011, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Auburn is scheduled to play Oregon in the BCS Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

On June 29, 2014, Lutzenkirchen was at a farm in LaGrange, Georgia, with friends, hanging out and drinking alcohol. As the day turned into the night and night into early morning, one of the friends decided to make an early-morning run to a nearby gas station for a can of chewing tobacco. There were three other friends in the car, and only the front passenger fastened his seatbelt.

After the four friends left the gas station, they drove down a two-lane highway nearing a T-intersection. The posted speed limit was 55 mph, yet the SUV charged through the intersection at 77 mph, failing to see the posted stop sign.

The SUV flew off the road and into a ditch. Lutzenkirchen and the other rear passenger were not wearing their seatbelts and were likely thrown from the car as it continued to travel into the air and off its wheels.

Lutzenkirchen landed 15 feet from the car’s final stopping position and was killed instantly. He was 23 years old.

Mike Lutzenkirchen speaking at a 43 Keys press conference. (Photo courtesy of the Lutzie 43 Foundation)

The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in memory of Lutzenkirchen shortly after his death as a way to inspire all drivers to make better decisions as drivers and friends.

“We started a foundation kind of with the tagline ‘Live like Lutz, Love like Lutz, Lead like Lutz,’ but I couldn’t say that anymore,” said Philip’s dad, Mike Lutzenkirchen, in a Football Saturdays interview. “He didn’t show leadership that day, but what I got was, God saying to me is ‘Live like Lutz, Love like Lutz, Learn from Lutz,’ and that’s now our tagline.”

The foundation encourages all drivers to practice safe driving techniques every time they get in the car. Drivers are asked to pledge to take 43 seconds to ensure they have a clear head, clear hands, clear eyes and click their seatbelt before driving.

Lutzie 43 also has speaking engagements in which they share how poor decisions one night led to Philip’s passing, and how others can prevent that from happening to them.

“The foundation, at first, obviously, wanted to get this message out about how decisions he made that night led to, unfortunately, his death. That’s an important story to share. The story to share is not just about how he died but also about how he lived,” said Thompson.

“Distracted driving has been a major cause for deaths, injuries and accidents in our country, and there’s not a really good centralized key that you could look at and say: ‘This is our symbol for distracted driving in America,'” he continued. “They’re at the forefront of that effort where they want to be that foundation.”

The Lutzie 43 Foundation annual 5k road race. (Courtesy of the Lutzie 43 Foundation)

The foundation holds annual events to raise awareness of the importance of safe driving techniques, including golf tournaments that are typically held in Alabama in late April or early May.

Lutzie 43 also has a yearly 5K road race in Marietta in August that includes a virtual option, allowing people all over the country to support the foundation and run the race wherever they are. This year’s race will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The foundation has partnered with the Georgia Department of Transportation to offer Safe Driving Summits throughout the Peach State in which students from local high schools are gathered to hear from subject-matter experts about safe driving. Students have the opportunity to attend breakout sessions led by leaders from law enforcement agencies, health care companies, trucking organizations and more for tips and tools to prioritize safety behind the wheel.

Future drivers heading to the Safe Driving Summit. (Courtesy of the Lutzie 43 Foundation)

The Lutzie 43 Foundation’s 43 Key Seconds initiative and the Georgia Department of Transportation Drive Alert, Arrive Alive campaign aim to educate students during the Safe Driving Summit and help them make better decisions behind the wheel.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of injury deaths and the second leading cause of hospitalizations and ER visits in Georgia, which is known to have had the fourth greatest number of traffic fatalities in the nation.