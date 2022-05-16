SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Lowcountry PRIDE is hosting two support groups starting this month. The first support group is for parents of children who are LGBTQ+ and the second is for those in transition- i.e. those who are taking hormone replacement therapy or those who are socially transitioning to a gender different than the one they were assigned at birth.

WSAV NOW spoke with Lowcountry PRIDE’s second vice-chairperson Angela Wright about the importance of these support groups for the LGBTQ+ community.

“We’ve been wanting to do these support groups for a while, we just had an issue of space,” Wright said. “Our biggest ask since starting PRIDE has been a parent support group.”

In the past, they had to send people who were looking for support groups to either Savannah’s First City Pride Center or to Charleston. There was no place that people in the Beaufort County area could go to in order to get the support that they needed either as parents or as members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We had a lot of parents reaching out who want a support group, who want to support their kids and they don’t know how,” Wright said.

Meanwhile, Wright explained that there were a lot of people in the area who were transitioning who did not have a group to support them.

“Many of them are kind of dealing with it on their own,” She said.

Now, all of that is changing. With these new support groups, Wright said that community members will have the opportunity to discuss and address specific issues that they might be facing. They will also be able to receive support from people who have been where they are and experienced some of what they have gone through.

“Everyone’s experience is going to be different but at least they understand more than maybe the group at large,” Wright said.

Wright said that she isn’t sure how often the support groups will meet yet. It may be only once a month or it may be once a week. She said that depends on what the groups decide that they need.

Wright also hopes that they can create more support groups as needs are identified within the community. In the meantime, she said that people who are interested in being involved with Lowcountry PRIDE should check out their Facebook page to find more events. The group hosts a monthly social gathering as well as book club in addition to other events.

You can find the Lowcountry PRIDE Facebook page by clicking to tapping the link here. This page has all of their events listed as well as more information available about the group.