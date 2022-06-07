POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Mr. Paul Edmund Lovezzola, the owner and operator of Lovezzola’s Pizza Family Restaurant passed away on Friday at 79.

Lovezzola was born in Natick, Massachusetts to the late Renee & Grace Brown and by the time he was 12 was an orphan. Life was far from easy for him and Lovezzola would often seek people out for advice as a means of survival.

Through hard work and perseverance, Lovezzola rose to being a highly successful family man and prominent businessman. However, he wasn’t the type to take all of the credit for his accomplishments.

While speaking to his family during Thanksgiving in 2019, he said, “Everyone of you’ve done very well and thank God for that, because I have. I thank Him every single day for what I’ve got. I came down here to get out of the pizza business. To open up my place, trust me and all these things out here, (referring to his land, home, and restaurant), it ain’t me. He did it, I didn’t do nothing but I am His mentor on earth, but He is the Man who controls everything in my life.”

Lovezzola family on Thanksgiving 2020. Photos courtesy of Tiffany Lovezzola.

Lovezzola had his first taste of the pizza business in 1969 while working as the manager of Badinos Pizza in Massachusetts. In just three months, he bought it.

January 1978 he and his wife Juanita moved to Savannah and founded Lovezzola’s Pizza Family Restaurant, first called Lovezzola’s Pizza & Subs. After years of success, they began construction of a full sit-down restaurant, which Pooler lacked at the time. By 1983, they not only changed the name, they relocated to its current location at 320 E. Hwy 80 in Pooler.

Paul and Juanita Lovezzola were married for 57 years.

Since then, Lovezzola’s Pizza Family Restaurant has been honored as one of the Top 100 Independents in the Nation by Pizza Today magazine and has continued to be a local favorite that is locally run by the Lovezzola family.

Speaking of his wife Lovezzola once said, “I’ve got a good wife and when me and Juanita work together, we got a good partnership, very good partnership.”

Lovezzola is survived by his wife Juanita, children Steven, Sherri, and Tim and grandchildren Kayla, Kevin, Keith, Kassie, Brandon, Ashley, Tristen, Talen and Trace; brother Jack and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral mass to celebrate Paul’s life will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 in the West Chatham Chapel of Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. There will be a visitation following the service.

For more information visit Obituary | Paul Edmund Lovezzola | Thomas C Strickland and Sons Funeral Home

More information about Lovezzola’s Pizza Family Restaurant can be found at Lovezzola’s – Home (lovezzolas.com).