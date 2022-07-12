SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A number of tattoo parlors in Savannah are participating in a fundraising event for ARC-Southeast on July 14. They will be doing flash pieces that range from $100 to $400 in price and will be walk-ins only.

WSAV spoke with artists at two of the participating in the fundraising event about why they think it is important and what people should know if they want to get a tattoo at a participating parlor.

The event was the brainchild of Austen Minor at Kustom Hustle Tattoo and was spurned by a conversation he was having with Jordon Halhover, his girlfriend.

“After the decision came down, Austin and I were sitting on our front porch just, you know, kind of fuming about it,” Halhover said. She explained how they were talking about how this issue disproportionately affects women of color and women who have a lower socio-economic standing. “We’re going to feel the repercussions of this for generations.”

“It was like, ‘what can we do to feel less helpless about this?’ and he came up with the idea that he would go in on his day off and tattoo some little simple designs and all the money would go to you know, some sort of fund,” she said.

When Ash Cox heard about it, she said she wanted in.

“I know here something like this in the tattoo community hasn’t been done. So yeah, it’s a big deal,” She said.

She wasn’t the only one.

“Every shop who wanted to be a part of it. There was no hesitation,” She said. “It was just, ‘Yes.'”

100% of the proceeds from the fundraiser are going directly to ARC-Southeast, an organization with a mission of providing funding as well as “logistical support to ensure Southerners receive safe and compassionate reproductive care including abortion services.”

John Singer, another artist at Kustom Hustle, pointed out that this was a sacrifice for everyone involved.

“We’re giving away a lot of money and supplies and you know, that’s every artist,” he said. According to the artists, the prices of tattooing supplies has skyrocketed due to the pandemic. This is likely because most of the supplies like gloves and other items are considered medical equipment. However, they are necessary if you want to create a sterile environment — which tattooing requires.

All four said that this was worth it though, to bring the community together and push for change.

“It’s really nice to see everybody like not worrying about that aspect of things and just like really focusing on the cause,” Halhover said.

“It just shows that like, we’re not gonna listen to what these people decide for us. We’re people on our own. We make our own decisions,” Singer said. “I feel like as long as you’re not hurting anyone, no one should be telling anyone what they can and can’t do with their body.”

Lauren Damond, the owner of Riverside Tattoo Parlor, Riverside Cosmetics and the recently opened Nomad Society said that she was happy to be apart of the initiative. Riverside Tattoo Parlor recently did their own fundraiser and raised over six thousand dollars for ARC-Southeast. Now, they are hoping to continue to raise funds by participating in the event.

“We’re always going to be a team player, especially when it comes to community style events,” She said. “We’re all here for the same reason you know? And it’s really quite a quite a lovely feeling after feeling so much heartache as of late.”

As with the other parlors, Damond said that all of her participating businesses will be walk in-only. Each parlor will have its own process for signing up for tattoos but they will all have the same options, each sheet designed by local artists and shared with the other shops.

Riverside Tattoo Parlor will be accepting all forms of payment and Kustom Hustle will be accepting cash only. The artists at Kustom Hustle stressed that if you can not get a tattoo, you can still participate by purchasing t-shirts or other items that will be available at the shops.

The parlors participating in the event include but are not limited to: Riverside Tattoo Parlor, White Bluff Tattoo, With Love Tattoo Co., Kustom Hustle, Tramp Art Studios and Electric Hand Tattoo, You can see the full list of participants by clicking or tapping on the link here or find more information about the individual shops by clicking or tapping the hyperlinks.