SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – March 24 is National Cocktail Day and that means it’s time to shed a little light on local spirits to use and spots where you can go to celebrate the holiday.

Savannah Distilling

While one local distillery has closed in the past year, there’s still another that you can buy in bars and your local liquor store.

Serving up sweet tea bourbon and Savannah vodka, Savannah Distilling has plenty of spirits to choose from if you’re looking for something local to add to your cocktails for today.

They do not have a brick-and-mortar location, but plenty of stores in the area carry them.

They have a list of cocktail recipes on their website that you can make with their bourbon or vodka once you get it.

Something even better about this distillery is that they just released a series of ready-to-drink cocktails. They come in Blackberry Lime flavor with either vodka or bourbon added.

Are you looking for a local bar with cocktails so that you don’t have to make your own? Here are some local spots you can go to for some specialty drinks beyond your typical cocktail.

Mint to Be Mojito bar and bites

Coconut, passion fruit, strawberry: all of these things can be added to your mojito from Mint To Be Mojito. You can also get non-alcoholic mojitos if you’re trying to avoid alcohol this National Cocktail Day.

They are located on 12 West State Street and open Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Check them out on Facebook or visit their website here.

Zunzibar

This bar run by the makers of Zunzi’s serves up specialty cocktails like the frozen banana hammock and the dune buggy- a drink featuring bourbon and ginger beer. They also serve drinks with non-alcoholic liquors for those avoiding alcohol.

They are located on Drayton Street and their hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. You can take a look at their menu here.

Still looking for more bars? This article has a list of more that you can head on over to for the holiday.