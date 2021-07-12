Local nonprofit looking to put an end to childhood hunger

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – People of Action Caring For Kids, also known as PACK, is teaming up with The Eichholz Law Firm for a summer feeding campaign.

The nonprofit’s “Childhood Hunger Doesn’t Take a Summer Vaycay” campaign is running now through July 23, with a goal to raise awareness in the community about childhood hunger while reducing the number of food-insecure homes children live in.

Each month, PACK assembles and distributes over 10,000 bags of food to local children in need.

“Right now, we serve about 3,000 children every week who suffer from food insecurity. Especially on the weekends and, you know, right now, summer is really hard on children because a lot of them depend on summer feeding programs and a lot of those are not available with COVID,” PACK founder Malena Stone told WSAV NOW.

“Our giving mandate at the Eichholz Law Firm is really to support disenfranchised children,” said Erica Scriven, firm administrator at The Eichholz Law Firm. “Being able to partner with an agency like PACK who supports children as well — it was just a match made in heaven.”

Stone said summer can often bring about anxiety for children who rely on school meals to meet their nutrition needs.

And staying committed to their goal of ending childhood hunger, PACK has not closed a single day since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the beginning of COVID, through our partner Good Cause Marketing, we were able to meet with PACK,” Scriven said. “Being introduced last year and being able to tour the facility and really understand the needs of our community, we were just excited to get in there and help continue to support the community and kind of expand their territory together.”

PACK’s mission is to encourage individuals and businesses to participate in this fundraiser to show their support for children in the community.

“People can go to our website packsavannah.com and sponsor a child,” said Stone. “And we are really fortunate that through July 23, Eichholz Law Firm is matching those. So if we are able to get 50 kids sponsored, they will sponsor 50 kids which is an amazing gift to our community.”

In addition to feeding local kids, PACK also helps to inspire the next generation to want to serve others.

“It’s been really sweet during this campaign to see kids in our community go to our website to sign up to lead their own campaign, so it makes them little tiny leaders at a young age,” Stone said.

“We’ve had kids write poems and sell them to their neighbors, draw pictures. We have one little girl who sold eggs and tomatoes to her neighbors in exchange for them sponsoring children,” she continued. “It’s just a really sweet thing to see kids as young as two and three years old coming together and realizing the importance of the people right here in our community.”