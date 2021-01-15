Local business teams up with Salvation Army to provide meals for senior citizens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — People over the age of 65 are at a higher risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19, leaving many seniors in our community with no way of accessing food in a safe way.

The Toyota/Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association (TLMODA) partnered with Chatham Parkway Toyota and The Salvation Army of Savannah to provide over 200 boxes of food to senior citizens who can’t safely purchase food themselves.

“For a lot of people, they just don’t know how to get through the month,” corps officer for the Salvation Army of Savannah Major Paul Egan said.

“You just don’t know what the month is going to look like,” he added. “So for Chatham Parkway Toyota to step up in such a magnificent way and to buy these food boxes, as well as other love and support that we have today, we’re able to make a big difference in the lives of the people that we’re serving.”

The Salvation Army identified senior citizens who don’t have access to transportation and will distribute the food to The Senior Citizens Inc., Isle of Hope Methodist Church Community Outreach, and Rendant Apartments Senior Residents.

“It allows us to give back to a community that’s given so much,” Chatham Parkway Toyota General Sales Manager Harry Chaney said. “We find ourselves in a totally different place than we’ve ever been before with so many things going on.”

“So many families are in a place where they’re not able to provide for their children or themselves,” he added. “So this kind of event brings great joy to us as a dealership itself to be able to partner up with such a great organization such as the Salvation Army and reach out to a community that’s given so much back.”

As a part of their COVID-19 Day of Service, the association also presented the Salvation Army of Savannah with a check for $5,000 to help them further their mission in the community.

“I love the way that Savannah as a community takes care of its neighbors,” Egan said. “They look after each other.”

The Salvation Army of Savannah is still accepting donations, including non-perishable food, clothing and household goods. Visit the Salvation Army website to find out more about how you can help their cause.