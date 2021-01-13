Local business donates 1,000 children’s coats to United Way

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The United Way of the Coastal Empire received more than 1,000 jackets to help keep children in the community warm this winter.

The donation was part of the Canady’s Coats for Kids drive, an annual effort to help children in need in the Coastal Empire.

The United Way of the Coastal Empire will distribute the coats to children up to 17 years old through its member agencies in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties.

So far, 150 coats were delivered to the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club of Savannah.

“We just felt it was really important to support the community,” Fred Canady, owner of Canady’s Heating, Air and Plumbing said. “The community has supported us for a long time and this is just one small thing we could do. It’s close to one thousand coats. We could not believe the turnout and the generosity of the people in Savannah.”

Brynn Grant, chairman and CEO of the United Way of the Coastal Empire, said The Refuge youth group at Springfield United Methodist Church purchased 125 new jackets for the drive.

“I look forward to our organizations partnering again next year,” Grant said. “There are so many people in this community right now that need any little bit of help they can get. Giving a child a coat on cold days like today is maybe easing some stress for families in our region. And that’s why it’s so very important.”

Canady’s will still collect new, unused coats at the following locations:

Canady’s Richmond Hill 504 Scott Court Monday – Friday, 9 AM – 5 PM

Canady’s Wilmington Island 211 B Johnny Mercer Blvd. Monday – Friday, 9 AM – 5 PM



For more information, visit the Canadys website.