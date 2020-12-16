Local business asks community to nominate families in need to receive $500 in holiday gifts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local business wants to help two local families in need this holiday season by buying up to $500 in gifts.

As part of their Season of Giving, Step One Automotive Group is asking for the community to nominate families who need a helping hand.

Marketing Manager Maja Ciric says each one of their locations, one on Chatham Parkway and the other on the Southside, will choose a family to sponsor by Dec. 18 and will deliver the gifts on Dec. 20.

“This is really a way to say we are here for you,” said Ciric. “We want to do something to make a difference because we do believe that any act, no matter small or big, can make a difference.”

Back in April, Ciric says she and her colleagues wanted to find a way to help those directly impacted by the pandemic.

They decided to start free grab-n-go meals for first responders as a way to thank them for their service during the pandemic.

Since then, they’ve served almost 1,000 meals and say they’ll continue to do so in the new year.

“It turned out to be such a great initiative because people love it,” she said. “They feel appreciated.”

If you would like to nominate a family in need, send an email to seasonofgiving@steponeauto.com before Dec. 18.

Make sure to include your contact information as well as the name and address of the family you’re nominating.