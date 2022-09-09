SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local Boys & Girls Club received a $10,000 donation on Friday.

The Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club received the check from Genesis Gives and Genesis Motor North America in support of Science, Technology, Engineering Art and Math (STEAM) education programs.

Brandon Ramirez, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility for Genesis Motor America. Photo taken by Hollie Lewis.

“Our global vision is progress for humanity. What that means is giving back to the community that we live and we work in,” said Brandon Ramirez, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility for Genesis Motor North America.

“So, early this year we developed what CSR initiative called Genesis Gives and the key pillars are STEAM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education as well as youth sports. So, over the last several weeks I was able to visit different nonprofits and we just love what Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club does and with our donation we’re going to be partnering in their STEM program.”

He continued, “With Genesis Motor America, we build world-class vehicles that deliver performance as well as design. That’s where you see interaction with the different pillars. STEAM education with arts and design and performance through youth sports.”

“This is extremely important, it’s very impactful for our youth. The STEM program provides career exploration for our youth, it provides just new opportunities,” said Karen Thompson, Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club Senior Unit Director. “It teaches our students that science can be fun. So we are really excited about Genesis coming in and providing this donation and we really appreciate them.”

“Once we brought our STEM program to the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club, our 7, 8, 9 and 10 year old’s have been all over it. Jayshawn in particular is one kid who loves the STEM program. He got the opportunity to learn about bacteria, to make elephant toothpaste, all of the kids equally enjoy the STEM program.”

Genesis Gives, is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor North America, that provides STEAM scholarships to support learning in the areas of sciences, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. This educational approach promotes a lifelong love of learning at an early age, providing opportunities for children.

The Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club provides out-of-school youth development and character building. It is the first and oldest chartered Boys and Girls Club in the state of Georgia and recently celebrated its 100-year anniversary.

The club provides support for children 5 to 18 years of age, and offer programs that support relationship building with peers.