Local authors publish Savannah guide to the city

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local couple has published a book to help guide both residents and tourists around the Hostess City.
Lynn and Cele Seldon are the authors of 100 Things to Do in Savannah Before You Die. They provide insider advice on where to eat, what to see, outdoor recreation and more.
The book is split into five categories: food and drink, history and culture, parks and recreation, music and entertainment, and shopping and fashion.
“It’s very lighthearted-style writing, it’s short and sweet. Like ‘check out this place and here’s why.’ There’s always some kind of tidbit or factoid that people might not know from reading a traditional guidebook,” Cele Seldon said.
“We reached out to more than 50 locals when we were writing the book and asked them to tell us their secret spots that you want to reveal, so it’s been popular with locals,” Lynn Seldon added.
You can pick up a copy at retailers around town like E. Shaver Booksellers, the Savannah Visitor’s Center and CorkHouse.
“There’s so much to do in Savannah that is COVID-friendly and outdoors in wide-open spaces if you’re not comfortable going indoors in different places,” Cele Seldon said.
Read some of their must-see recommendations below:
- “Forsyth Park is the perfect way to welcome spring. In addition to lush green space to let the dog or kids run around, throw a frisbee or simply relax on a blanket and read a book, Saturdays bring the bounty of the area to the Forsyth Farmers’ Market (entry #98) from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Don’t miss the best brunch in town on weekend mornings at Collins Quarter on Forsyth (entry #29).
- Seeing Savannah from the water gives a whole new perspective on how the Savannah River shaped the history and success of the city. Spring is the perfect time to take a Savannah Riverboat Cruise (entry #48) and enjoy a history lesson, enjoy lunch, dinner, or brunch, and take in the scenery and weather from either of their elegant paddle-wheel vessels.
- Watch spring unfold as the gardens come to life at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens (entry #57). From the cottage garden to the bamboo collection, and from crepe myrtles to iris and orchids, things are always coming up roses at Savannah’s prettiest spot.
- Stroll through Savannah’s history at Bonaventure Cemetery on Savannah’s east side or Colonial Park Cemetery downtown (entry #69). Filled with notable gravesites of Savannah legends and luminaries, both also offer up peaceful respites to enjoy the tree-lined roads, lush landscapes, and spring sunshine.
- Enjoy the weather on an Old Savannah Tour trolley bus (entry #88) as you take in much of Savannah’s attractions through their popular ‘On & Off’ tour. The all-day ticket on open-air trolleys features 16 different stops highlighting the best of Savannah’s squares, sights, attractions, and restaurants. Or stay on board and enjoy their one-hundred-minute narrated overview tour, complete with historic reenactors.
- With spring comes honeybees and what better way to celebrate this all-important pollinator than with a visit to Savannah Bee Company (entry #94). Founded in Savannah and now with locations across the country, Savannah Bee Company shares the wonders of honeybees through a Bee Garden Tour in their flagship Wilmington Island showroom, along with honey tastings, honey wine and mead tasting bars, honeybee gifts like specialty honey and beehive-inspired body care products, and more buzz in their other locations.”