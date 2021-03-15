Local authors publish Savannah guide to the city

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local couple has published a book to help guide both residents and tourists around the Hostess City.

Lynn and Cele Seldon are the authors of 100 Things to Do in Savannah Before You Die. They provide insider advice on where to eat, what to see, outdoor recreation and more.

The book is split into five categories: food and drink, history and culture, parks and recreation, music and entertainment, and shopping and fashion.

“It’s very lighthearted-style writing, it’s short and sweet. Like ‘check out this place and here’s why.’ There’s always some kind of tidbit or factoid that people might not know from reading a traditional guidebook,” Cele Seldon said.

“We reached out to more than 50 locals when we were writing the book and asked them to tell us their secret spots that you want to reveal, so it’s been popular with locals,” Lynn Seldon added.

You can pick up a copy at retailers around town like E. Shaver Booksellers, the Savannah Visitor’s Center and CorkHouse.

“There’s so much to do in Savannah that is COVID-friendly and outdoors in wide-open spaces if you’re not comfortable going indoors in different places,” Cele Seldon said.

Read some of their must-see recommendations below: