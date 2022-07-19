SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) — Local artist Ric Dominy is not just an artist. While he produces and crafts his own music, he is also a mentor for Music Producer Alliance.

Originally from Brunswick, the pandemic brought Dominy to Savannah again after living in Florida. Due to health conditions, he had to quit his day job. In moving back to the area, he was able to shift away from his DJ work to focus more on his own music projects.

Music has always been a part of Dominy’s life. His step-grandfather was a studio musician in Nashville back in the 70’s. He said that growing up he was exposed to a multitude of different types of music and different cultures.

“Growing up, my best friend was from Bermuda, his dad was from Trinidad and his mom was from Jamaica,” He explained. He said that he grew up around country music, reggae and sound system culture.

“Part of my family is also Filipino. Music was always in the house, whether it be spiritual music, rock music for my mom or new wave music to just really anything,” He said.

He started playing his first instrument around the age of 12: the guitar. His grandfather was primarily a country and blues musician so it was a natural next step.

He studied under Pace Conner, who Dominy described as a very accomplished jazz musician. Under Conner, over the next several years he learned 12 different string instruments.

In the late 90’s Dominy got into DJ’ing and the production side of music. He focused on the development of his skills and music.

“I played in just about every kind of band you could think of — except for a country band,” he said.

In order to hone his skills, he ordered books on sound design. From there he and his bandmates started recording and mixing their first record.

Nowadays, Dominy is a mentor for Music Producer Alliance, helping less experienced producers hone their own skills in music production.

He has also worked on his own personal projects including “ScrapKode” which is a DnB style of music. DnB stands for “drums and bass.” It’s a genre of electronic music that began in the United Kingdom.

He said that while he is excited to produce more music, he is looking forward to continuing to produce for the Music Producers Alliance. With all of his experience in the industry, he wants to be able to help others to learn more and develop their craft.

“It gives me something to look forward to every week,” he said. He spends a few hours of each week helping people with their own music production. This includes solving technical issues, brainstorming ways to work with difficult customers, working to fight inequities within the business and more.

“If you’re a female producer or anyone other than a white cis male in the music business, you’re marginalized,” Dominy explained. “If you hit multiple check boxes of marginalized communities, you’re pushed even further down.”

He said that being a part of Music Producers Alliance allows him to get his hands dirty and help bring people up.

“Most of our members are people of color and women and it’s so amazing to work with so many different genres of music. I mean every kind of music,” Dominy said. He likes helping people learn the things that they were not able to learn in music school. He is hoping to help bridge the knowledge gap between those who went to school for music but don’t know how to run a business and those who went to school for business but don’t know how to produce music.

One of Dominy’s recent projects is called Retribution. He described the project as having “future dystopian vibes with a sprinkle of hope.” You can listen to it by clicking or tapping the link here.

If you would like to learn more about Dominy’s music you can check him out on Spotify by clicking or tapping the link here.