SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – That yellow stuff that’s currently on most cars and wreaking havoc on some people’s health has a name — pine pollen.

It’s a marker for spring allergy season, and the Savannah area is at the beginning.

Pine pollen comes before other pollens such as oak, birch, pecan and sweetgum, which are major pollens in the Savannah area.

So, when you see all of this green-yellow dust out right now, it means the season is getting cranked up.

“Tree pollen season usually lasts about two months or so, but then the grass comes on during the end of the tree pollen season, so there’s an overlap,” explained local allergist Dr. Jack Eades. “If we have a lot of rain, the grasses might pollinate all through the summer, so the length of the combined pollen seasons of tree and grass is dependent upon the weather.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), climate change will potentially lead to both higher pollen concentrations and longer pollen seasons, causing more people to suffer more health effects from pollen and other allergens.

People with respiratory illnesses like asthma may be more sensitive to pollen. Exposure to pollen has been linked to asthma attacks and increases in hospital admissions for respiratory illness. Medical costs linked with pollen exceed $3 billion every year, according to the CDC.

Eades said there are some basic avoidance measures people can do that could help, such as keeping the windows of your house closed and limiting the time you’re outdoors.

“More pollen is present first thing in the morning than later in the day, so if you can delay whatever stuff you need to do until midmorning or later on, that’s beneficial as well,” Easdes said. “Now, some people can’t because they’re going to school or work, or what have you, but some people can. If you’re able to work from home that’s an advantage.”

As far as over-the-counter treatment options Eades said, “Some medications that you could use that are available over the counter are your standard second-generation antihistamines, Allegra and Xyzal would be your most potent and the most bang for the buck, and then a lot of times, people find that it’s helpful to use an eye drop such as Zadadore, available over the counter, or Flonase.”

If these measures don’t work, then sufferers should see an allergy specialist.

“That is what you do if you are suffering badly during the season,” Eades said. “Most people are going to try out medicine or try out some of these techniques I mentioned, and if you tried the medicine or you’ve tried these techniques, you need to come see the allergist straight away.”

Eades advised people to avoid steroid medicine.

“That is dangerous,” he said. “Steroid injections inhibit your entire immune system and could put you at risk for infection. So, consider this, we seem to be coming out of the COVID pandemic, but you surely do not want to take an immunosuppressant medicine to treat allergies when we’ve recently had a pandemic.”

Additionally, people try nasal saline and ocular saline to wash out the nose and the eyes with salt water to alleviate allergy symptoms. However, Eades said that’s not particularly effective.

For those who don’t typically experience any reactions during allergy season, you are not out of the woods as you could eventually become affected by them.

“Here’s how that works — typically pollen allergies come on in youth. So, either grammar school kids, high school kids or young adults, that’s the highest incidence rate,” Eades explained. “But, it can also come on at any age, period. It’s less common over age 65, but more common in younger people.”

Dr. Eades continued, “You’re an adult, you’ve been rolling along and you’re in an area and have gone through a couple of pollen seasons, you’re at risk to become sensitized to that pollen. It usually takes about two seasons before you start reacting.”