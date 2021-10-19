Living with Lupus: Savannah native in search of a Kidney donor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah native 30-year-old Alexis Proctor has been fighting her battle with Lupus Nephritis from the age of 18.

Proctor was diagnosed with renal failure the most serve stage of chronic kidney disease in May 2021. She is now looking for a kidney donor.

“My kidneys shut down at the end of May, then I started dialysis and then turns out I am O-positive,” Proctor said. “Right now I’m looking for a kidney donor.”

Proctor said on average, because of her blood type (O positive) it could take up to 10 years to get a kidney. This is twice as long as anyone with an A or AB blood type.

Lupus is an auto-immune disease that can attack any skin or organ in the body. The disease runs in her family.

“I have cousins who have Lupus of the heart, Lupus of the skin, and multiple sclerosis,” Proctor said.

She started a Facebook page to educate her followers while keeping everyone updated on her journey for a transplant donor.

“My Facebook page is AlexisProctorTransplant and it basically tells the donor information, recipient information, it tells you about Lupus it tells you about Kidney failure and things like that,” Proctor said.

Proctor said anyone planning to be a potential organ donor does not need insurance because her insurance will cover everything.

With weekly dialysis treatments, Proctor is doing her best to keep the faith. When asked how she was feeling, she told WSAV NOW she was scared.

“I have a three-year-old son, so it’s very emotional.” Alexis Proctor

“Just one knick on my arm and I could possibly bleed to death so I’m definitely trying to find a kidney donor as fast as possible,” Proctor said. “I want to be here to see him grow up, graduate, college, high school, married all of that.”

Due to her struggles with depression and anxiety after her diagnosis, she studied social work at Savannah State University.

She received her master’s in 2018 and is a Mental Health Therapist for The Department of Juvenile Justice at Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center.

For anyone interested in becoming a potential kidney donor Alexis welcomes all to contact her HERE at her transplant Facebook page.