Preplanning for a funeral offers peace of mind to the pre-planner as well as the family, that arrangements have been made in advance. (Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – About 2.5 million people die in the United States annually, each leaving an average of five grieving people behind.

Nearly everyone will go through it, as well as the time-sensitive situation of making important and expensive choices pertaining to funeral arrangements.

“It is never easy to lose a loved one, but can be more stressful when there is a financial issue or deeper issues within the family,” said Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer Jennifer W. Torney, with Baker McCullough Funeral Home and Cremation.

“Loss brings out raw emotion for many. Imagine adding to that emotion that there are limited funds, or no funds, to work with.”

Torney said for most families, it makes the loss even harder.

“Families can be irrevocably broken from the stress and trauma of the loss. Plans get delayed until financial arrangements can be made, causing more unrest and emotion within the family,” she said. “In some cases, families have had to go against their loved one’s wishes because of financial worries. That causes them a deep anxiety, especially if the deceased is a close relative who may have made their wishes known.”

In Savannah, the cost of a traditional full-service burial can range from thousands of dollars to close to tens of thousands of dollars, which is why preplanning for funeral costs could be a smart choice that could help avoid stress later on.

Torney explains what preplanning for a funeral might look like financially.

“Preplanning is valuable in that it accomplishes a multitude of things: peace of mind to the preplanner, as well as the family that arrangements have been made in advance.”

Torney said it also locks in pricing at the time of the preplanning.

“If you preplanned your services and pay for it ahead of time, even if you don’t pass for 15 years, the pricing on all guaranteed items will be honored, even if the price has increased three times since,” she explained.

It also lays out your wishes so there’s no speculation, Torney said.

“Less stress on survivors as the choices have already been made and laid out — the family has little to do except plan the actual service in most cases,” she added.

For those loved ones who have been left behind in a situation where a full-service burial was not financially preplanned, Torney has some advice.

“Gather information from multiple funeral homes, inquire as to pricing and services offered,” she said. “Make an informed decision that works for your situation and family. Know what you can afford and stick to that. Remember that there are ways to keep costs at a minimum whether burial or cremation.”

Torney said you could save by choosing a more economical casket, holding visitation the same day instead of the evening before, providing your own register book or memorial folders and only posting an obituary on the funeral home website.

Some families choose cremation as a more economical choice out of necessity, rather than a more traditional burial.

“I’ve seen this many times. But every case is different. There may have been plans made but never finished or paid for,” explained Torney, who also said the pros of cremation include a longer timeline to decide when and where to have services, it’s economical, and includes the option of keeping the cremated remains close until ready to scatter or bury or entomb.

There are cons as well, such as cremated remains ending up in storage units that get sold, or being lost in the process of moving, etc.

Overall, Torney says it’s important to plan.

“Know what you want, and at the very least, tell your family what you want,” she said. “Make sure to know about all insurance policies and keep them up to date. Keep all paperwork in a central location so it can be found easily upon your passing. Remember that certain policies may not pay out on death — accidental, natural, etc.”

She concluded, “For everyone living now, no matter what you believe religiously or otherwise, there will be a time of passing. Prepare for that as much as you can now.”