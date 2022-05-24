SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Kids, teens and adults can splash into summer with Live Oak Public Libraries’ Summer Reading Challenge starting June 1 and ending July 31.

In order to complete the educational competition, participants must complete 10 hours of reading that can be broken down to 20 minutes per day for a chance to win a grand prize.

Babies and toddlers are not left out. Simply complete 25 early literacy activities and they can also have a chance to win a grand prize.

Prizes for this year could include mini beach balls, fish squirts, beach pails, sunglasses, books, book marks, yoyo’s sunglasses, vinyl stickers and earbuds.

Participants who complete the challenge by July 31, will have their names placed in the grand prize drawing for a chance to win a Lego set, for kids, and a Nintendo Switch Lite for teenagers.

In order to participate, create an account at Beanstack: Reading Challenges and Personalized Recommendations.

Once you have an account, sign in, log reading activities, and track progress to earn rewards.

According to the American Library Association, summer reading programs began in the 1890s as a way to encourage school children, particularly those in urban areas and not needed for farm work, to read during their summer vacation, use the library and develop the habit of reading. Resources – Summer Reading Programs – LibGuides at American Library Association (ala.org)

The Georgia Department of Education supports summer reading and says research studies have shown five things: Georgia’s Summer Reading Challenge (gadoe.org)

Reading loss occurs for most children when they are not in a formal learning environment or not engaged in any form of educational activities during the summer. ​

Students can have up to a 2-3 month loss in reading ability over summer.

Lower-income students may suffer most due to a lack of books in the home and transportation access to public libraries.

Rural area students also lack easy access.

Innovative partnering of schools, publishers, and public libraries has great promise for solving the summer reading loss dilemma.

One of the Live Oak Public Libraries’ values is to encourage the joy of reading and learning each and every day. Its mission is to provide excellent, responsive service to enrich people’s lives, support lifelong learning and build and enhance its communities.

More information about the Summer Reading Challenge can be found at Summer Reading Challenge – SPECIAL EVENTS – Live Oak Public Libraries at Live Oak Public Libraries (liveoakpl.org).