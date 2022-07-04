SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When it comes to holiday parties, people often bite off more than they can chew. Be it you made too many burgers or went overboard with the hot dogs, here’s a list of five recipes that you can use to make the most of your accidental feast.

Cheeseburger mac and cheese

This recipe from Dad With a Pan uses leftover cheeseburgers, but you can also use any other burger, including veggie types. You’ll need one pan for this recipe and three already cooked burger patties. Additionally, if you have bacon or other toppings you want to get rid of, feel free to put them over the mac and cheese once it’s done.

This recipe takes half an hour to make, so it’s easy to put together when you have to rush. It requires less than 10 ingredients and makes four servings. You can find the recipe by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Roasted veggie hot dog hash

This recipe from Lauren’s Latest makes for a wonderful meal the day after your holiday barbecue. You’ll love the way it utilizes leftover hot dogs and adds some new ingredients to turn the recipe into something brand new. It takes less than an hour to make from start to finish and uses a full package of hot dogs. This means if you bought too many, you’ll be perfectly safe making this recipe.

You will need around 12 ingredients, though some of them are optional, for your hot dog hash. The recipe makes four servings and takes about 10 minutes to throw together, with the rest of the baking time being spent in the oven. You can find a link to the recipe by clicking or tapping here.

Easy cheeseburger omelet

Looking for something quick and simple to make for breakfast after you spent so much time cooking the day before? Don’t worry, this recipe from Girl Carnivore has you covered. It’s an omelet with onions, cheese and any leftover patties you have.

This recipe takes less than 15 minutes and will have you hoping you make the “mistake” of making too many burgers again. It uses one patty and two eggs per serving and, in total, has less than 10 ingredients. You can find a link to the recipe by clicking or tapping here.

Pigs in a blanket (with cheese!)

You can never go wrong with this classic. From Insanely Good Recipes, it is the easiest thing you could make on this list: pigs in a blanket. So take out those leftover hot dogs and get ready to make a treat that your whole family will love (including the pickiest of kids).

You’ll need three ingredients and less than half an hour for this recipe. It uses eight hot dogs, yielding eight servings, and most of the time spent making it is in the oven. You can find a link to the recipe by clicking or tapping here.

Leftover vegetable fritters

Used a lot of veggies during your barbecue? Have way too many now that the holiday is over? This recipe from Tin and Thyme is a vegetarian’s dream. It’s a great way to avoid making the same old soup that many flock to when they have leftover vegetables.

These fritters use 22 ounces of leftover vegetables and five other ingredients and turn them into a delightful treat. They take about 15 minutes to make with most of that time being spent on the stovetop frying. The recipe yields 11 fritters. You can find more information by clicking or tapping on the link here.