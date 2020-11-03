League of Women Voters answering voting questions on Election Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One local organization is working to make voting easier for community members this Election Day.

The League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia is answering any questions you may have while casting your ballot.

League of Women Voters President Rebecca Rolfes says the nonpartisan organization is taking phone calls and emails all day to ensure voters have all the information they need while at the polls.

“Are machines down? Are they not giving you provisional ballots? Any problem you might be having,” Rolfes said. “Diffusing a threatening situation, taking videos, whatever it might be. So any of that kind of information that people need before they go, absolutely send us an email I’ll be monitoring it all day.”

She says the league is dedicated to helping voters cast their ballots safely and in time for when polling locations close at 7 p.m.

“The debacle of the June election told the Secretary of State’s office that they needed to do a lot more training, so I think the poll workers are much better prepared to help people this election,” Rolfes said.

If you have questions about voting or if you’re experiencing voter intimidation, email the League of Women Voters at LWVCGA@gmail.com or call the National Voter Protecting Hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE.

The organization is also hosting an event called, “What Have We Learned?” on Nov. 10 to analyze election results.

“I think we’ll have the results of local elections by then,” Rolfes said. “So we can discuss what we can do next. I like to ask the people of Coastal Georgia what do they want us to work on?”

“Our members don’t like to sit around and talk about stuff,” she added. “They want to do stuff. So we’ll take the temperature of people after the election and see how they feel about the outcome and what they foresee for the future.”

