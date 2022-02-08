Last-minute gift ideas for Valentine’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Figuring out what to do for Valentine’s Day can be hard, but finding gifts for the ones you love can be even harder. Still, just because you procrastinated getting a gift doesn’t mean you’re out of options. Here are five ideas to get you started on finding the perfect thing for the one you love.

1. Grab some sweets on River Street

You could go to Walmart for this, but why not shop locally? There are two main sweets shops on River Street that you can go to for all your Valentine’s Day needs: Savannah Candy Kitchen and River Street Sweets. If you know what your partner likes, you can swing by one of them on your own. If you don’t, you could easily make it part of a date so that your partner can choose what they want.

2. Stop by the River Street Market Place

There are plenty of shops that are filled with quick gift ideas on River Street, but the River Street Market Place is a great starting point when you’re looking for quick gifts. There are many vendors with all kinds of items from jewelry to clothing. You can check out the catalog for one such vendor at the marketplace by clicking or tapping here.

3. Head to the florist

Flowers are a great idea for the person who has it all (or for the person you have no idea what to get for.) Lucky for you, Savannah has plenty of great florists to choose from. Many florists even have their options available to order online so that you don’t have to go to the store to know what you’re getting. Here is a link to a florist in the Savannah area to get you started.

4. Give the gift of an experience

Instead of giving a physical gift, why not try something new? Let your gift be something you can do together instead of something that you can wear or use. Not only does this eliminate the stress of finding a gift, but it is something that could be planned for the future instead of something that is done on the day of Valentine’s.

A great example of this would be to book a cruise of the Savannah River for some time later on in the month. The link here is to the Savannah Riverboat Cruise website, but you could also try booking a kayaking trip or a ghost tour if those are more your speed.

5. Plan a nice day out

In the same vein as the gift of an experience, if you can’t afford to get a big gift, there are still plenty of options for what you can do as a gift instead.

Why not plan a picnic that your partner can enjoy with you? This way, you can control the amount of money that goes into your gift without ruining the quality. You can choose which items to invest more funds into (like drinks versus food items) while not having to worry about the hassle of finding a restaurant still open for reservations.

Unsure of how to plan a picnic? The link here from the blog “Tidy Mom” will show you all you need to know to make it the perfect date.