SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he will dedicate $125 million to supercharge Georgia’s School-Based Health Center Program and help strengthen healthcare options for families across the state, including those in underserved and rural communities.

The funding will be administered by the Georgia Department of Education through a grant program. Awardees will be able to use grants of up to $1 million per project to support the planning and start-up of new School-Based Health Centers (SBHCs) in approved Title 1 schools.

“School-Based Health Centers are effective models for meeting the unique needs of students, families, and their communities,” Kemp said. “By investing these funds, we’re paving the way for new centers across the state where they are needed most. This innovative program is in line with our ongoing efforts to lower costs and increase access to quality healthcare coverage for everyone, especially those in rural Georgia, without assigning an unfair price tag to taxpayers.”

The goal of SBHCs is to provide students the best opportunity to succeed by addressing medical, behavioral, dental, and vision health needs by meeting them where they are, in school. This eliminates barriers like transportation, accessibility, and cost for children and families living in communities with healthcare access challenges.

In Savannah-Chatham County schools, Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care Providers provide a mobile healthcare unit that will visit area schools at designated times.

Curtis V. Cooper is a non-profit community health center that helps a majority of its patients who are uninsured or under-insured. Services expand far past primary health care including dental work and a pharmacy to offer medications.