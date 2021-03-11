‘Keep the music alive’: How Savannah Philharmonic hosts COVID-19-safe concerts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The pandemic hasn’t stopped some people from enjoying live music in a COVID-19-safe way.

Leaders of the Savannah Philharmonic say the orchestra has continued to thrive during its current performance season, which kicked off in September.

Everyone involved with putting together each performance has taken extra steps to ensure the safety of guests and musicians, says artistic director, Keitaro Harada.

The orchestra’s conductor, who earned his master’s degree from Mercer University and is currently in his first season of leading the Savannah Philharmonic, says his team’s creativity has made hosting concerts possible during the pandemic.

“[We’ve been] thinking outside the box and doing concerts at places that we’ve never been; for example, we did concerts at Parker’s company and their balcony, we’ve been performing at The Landings, we’ve been performing here at the Trustees’ Garden at the Metal Building,” Harada told WSAV NOW.

He says the orchestra’s Thursday-night percussion performance, called “Rollercoaster of Rhythm,” is one of several shows since December to have tickets almost or completely sold out.

The orchestra invites a capacity of 120 guests to enjoy the shows while wearing masks the entire time with a distance of six feet between groups.

“The help of the vaccine is really allowing patrons and families to enjoy getting outside the house,” Harada said, adding, “It’s been one year since the pandemic hit, so I’m glad that we are able to provide entertainment for everyone and it’s feels great to have a sold-out concert.”

Savannah Philharmonic’s executive director Amy Williams says hosting each show in a safe environment has remained the top priority.

“We’ve put two things forward; one is looking at what Savannah needs from the Savannah Philharmonic, but also how we can make those opportunities safe for the community right now,” said Williams, who joined the orchestra’s leadership team in October of 2020.

“We can’t gather a full concert hall of 1,100 people, but we can certainly gather 120 people in a safe manner,” she said.

Event organizers conduct temperature checks for guests coming into the venue, asking that anyone with a temperature over 100.9 degrees Fahrenheit go rest at home.

An email sent out to guests prior to each Savannah Philharmonic event states that their venues and all surfaces are thoroughly disinfected. Organizers also provide hand sanitizer and face masks if needed.

Each member of the orchestra, including Harada, undergoes COVID-19 testing provided by Tackl.

Following their negative test results, the musicians remain in the contained environment of the performance venue through rehearsals and showtime, Harada says.

“I have my mask on the entire time to make sure that everyone knows that it’s a safe environment, and they can stop thinking about the safety and just enjoy the music,” the conductor said.

“Our mission is to keep the music alive to the community,” he said.

The Savannah Philharmonic has several events planned over the next few months. To view their calendar, visit this link.