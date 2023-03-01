Kaleidoscope Circus is an up-and-coming circus troupe based in Savannah. Pictured is Haley Trash of Trash House Productions.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those looking for electrifying entertainment in Savannah on Saturday won’t be disappointed.

Plant Riverside District will be hosting two live performances by Kaleidoscope Circus along the riverfront. Both performances are free and open to the public from 7:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Kaleidoscope Circus is an up-and-coming circus troupe based in Savannah that offers a wide variety of high-energy live performances, including aerial arts, fire spinning, stilt walking, partner acrobatics and more.

Saturday’s shows will feature five main acts: Fire Poi, Aerial Silks, Partner Acrobatics, Group Fire Fans and Aerial Lyra, as well as a few small acts before and in between the shows.

“The Troupe, led by Haley Trash, came to me with an offer to share their gymnastic/dance/circus presentation for a special appearance as their premiere to the city of Savannah and Plant Riverside,” said Scotty Henley, Director of Entertainment of the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District.

He continued, “After reviewing a few rehearsals and watching additional video footage, I felt their performance would be a bonus to our guests and visitors at Plant Riverside and jumped at the opportunity to be the first to debut Kaleidoscope Circus.

“They are skilled, athletic performers with exceptional timing and showmanship, which is the recipe for a fantastic evening here on the Riverwalk.”

Plant Riverside District’s original site was a power plant in 1912. It has since been restored with the preservation of historic characteristics like the twin smokestacks and brick exterior and repurposed with the addition of hotel rooms and mixed-use space.

Today, it sits along the shoreline and over a quarter mile of the riverwalk has been created. Its surrounding district generates a new kind of energy for the citizens and visitors of Savannah, bringing electric experiences once again to the riverfront.