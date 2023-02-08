SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island Maritime Academy’s middle school modern band cover of Journey’s Don’t Stop Believing has landed them a personal invite by the rock band to their Freedom Tour 2023 concert happening Wednesday in Savannah.

On how they caught the attention of the world-renowned rock band, music director Amanda Whitfield said, “First, the class learned Don’t Stop Believing and we recorded ourselves playing it and posted it on social media and tagged Journey and various band members in it.”

Whitfield, who happens to be a Journey fan continued, “It apparently made it to Neal Schon’s wife, and he actually called our school today and invited the kids to come to the concert.”

Thirty-five students, along with parents and teachers, will be attending the concert. Those hoping to hear Tybee Island Maritime Academy’s cover during the concert may have to settle for Journey’s version, which is also very popular.

“We got invited to the concert, but as far as I know, we’re not performing with them,” said Whitfield, who also said she considers the special invitation to be one of the highlights of her music teaching career.

“When I was in college I saw the movie ‘School of Rock,’ it was like, I want to do that when I grow up.”

Both Journey and Toto will be performing at the Enmarket Arena.