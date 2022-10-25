SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The SCAD Savannah Film Festival continues to draw notable people in film, as this week actress Jenna Ortega graced the red carpet.

Ortega was an honored guest at the festival and was given the Breakthrough Award. This award immediately followed the after dark screening of X, which was featured at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts.

X is the 5th installment of the Scream franchise. In the film, Ortega plays the role of Lorraine Day.

Ortega began acting at the age of nine and has portrayed the role of Harley, in “Stuck in the Middle,” a Disney Channel series.

Jenny Ortega on the red carpet at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022. (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

Ortega told WSAV what she loves most about acting.

“I think for me as someone who really emphasizes the importance of being well-versed or well-rounded, I think that the more diverse characters we play, the more that we stand out in however versed, however, your career is,” Ortega said. “I feel like you’re kind of stepping into a new set of shoes and experiencing the world from a different perspective so it’s been really wonderful for me to kind of take on a more objective view of the world.”

On where she would like to see herself in the future Ortega said, “Something that I’ve always wanted to do is direct so it would be really, really exciting for me to kind of step in the directors’ spot possibly within the next 10 or 15 years, but I don’t want to rush. I want to take my time and get as familiar with the set as possible before I try to run with it.”

Ortega is also the star of the Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday, directed by Tim Burton and will be featured next month.