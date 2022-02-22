SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) – Jamie Lee Curtis wrote a heartfelt message to Savannah on her Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. The actress has been in town for the filming of the final Halloween movie “Halloween Ends.”

She will reprise her role as Laurie Strode, which she has played in six previous films part of the franchise, one last time. This will be the final film in a recent trilogy that began in 2018.

“Thank you to the city of Savannah, Georgia for being such a lovely host city,” Curtis wrote in her post.

She also thanked the staff at Mansion on Forsyth Park, where she had stayed while filming. In addition, she thanked the many people she saw during her stay in Savannah, including the multitude of dogs she saw in Forsyth Park.

“My time in Georgia was welcoming and I will miss the many lovely people and beautiful places and the many dogs I met while walking my Runi,” Curtis wrote.

Curtis was previously spotted in Savannah picking up Runi, a terrier-poodle mix, from Bentley’s Pet Stuff & Grooming Whitemarsh after getting the dog groomed.

Along with her Facebook post, she also shared several photos of the park and filming locations in the area.

Filming is set to continue until March, according to casting calls by Bill Marinella Casting Inc. under the working title “Cave Dwellers,” but it seems that Curtis has already wrapped up her scenes. A working title is a temporary title given to a project, in this case a film, during the production process.

You can view the post on her Facebook page by visiting the link here.