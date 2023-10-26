SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Just in time for National Pumpkin Day, here are some facts you should know about our favorite spooky orange fruit.

  • A pumpkin is a type of winter squash, with about 500 seeds.
  • Every single part of the pumpkin is edible, from the seeds to the stem. Now, will the stem taste edible? Probably not.
  • Rich in beta-carotene, pumpkins are great for eye and skin health while supporting the immune system.
  • Pumpkins are 80%-90% water.
  • Pumpkins are native to Mexico and Central America and were bred by Native Americans to be bigger and sweeter — so thank them for pumpkin pie.
  • The Guinness World Record’s largest pie was a pumpkin pie, which was 20 feet in diameter and weighed 3,699 pounds.
  • Illinois is the nation’s largest pumpkin producer, with over 12,000 acres of pumpkins each year. 

There are over 45 types of pumpkins with funny names, including:

How to cook a pumpkin

(Getty Images)

First, cut the pumpkin in half. For a savory taste, rub olive oil and sprinkle some salt, pepper or your favorite seasoning.

Place on a baking sheet and roast at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 to 50 minutes. Let cool for 20 to 30 minutes.

For a sweet taste, repeat the same baking steps with brown sugar, cinnamon and coconut oil.

There is so much you can do with a pumpkin:

  • Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
  • Pumpkin Cheesecake
  • Pumpkin Bread Pudding
  • Pumpkin Soup
  • Pumpkin Carbonara
  • Pumpkin Cornbread
  • Pumpkin Curry
  • Pumpkin Empanadas
  • Pumpkin Seed Toffee
  • Pumpkin Ravioli
  • Pumpkin Biscuits

Now that you are hungry, grab a pumpkin, or two, for something more than just carving.