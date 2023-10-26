SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Just in time for National Pumpkin Day, here are some facts you should know about our favorite spooky orange fruit.

A pumpkin is a type of winter squash, with about 500 seeds.

Every single part of the pumpkin is edible, from the seeds to the stem. Now, will the stem taste edible? Probably not.

Rich in beta-carotene, pumpkins are great for eye and skin health while supporting the immune system.

Pumpkins are 80%-90% water.

Pumpkins are native to Mexico and Central America and were bred by Native Americans to be bigger and sweeter — so thank them for pumpkin pie.

The Guinness World Record’s largest pie was a pumpkin pie, which was 20 feet in diameter and weighed 3,699 pounds.

Illinois is the nation’s largest pumpkin producer, with over 12,000 acres of pumpkins each year.

There are over 45 types of pumpkins with funny names, including:

How to cook a pumpkin

(Getty Images)

First, cut the pumpkin in half. For a savory taste, rub olive oil and sprinkle some salt, pepper or your favorite seasoning.

Place on a baking sheet and roast at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 to 50 minutes. Let cool for 20 to 30 minutes.

For a sweet taste, repeat the same baking steps with brown sugar, cinnamon and coconut oil.

There is so much you can do with a pumpkin:

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

Pumpkin Soup

Pumpkin Carbonara

Pumpkin Cornbread

Pumpkin Curry

Pumpkin Empanadas

Pumpkin Seed Toffee

Pumpkin Ravioli

Pumpkin Biscuits

Now that you are hungry, grab a pumpkin, or two, for something more than just carving.