SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Just in time for National Pumpkin Day, here are some facts you should know about our favorite spooky orange fruit.
- A pumpkin is a type of winter squash, with about 500 seeds.
- Every single part of the pumpkin is edible, from the seeds to the stem. Now, will the stem taste edible? Probably not.
- Rich in beta-carotene, pumpkins are great for eye and skin health while supporting the immune system.
- Pumpkins are 80%-90% water.
- Pumpkins are native to Mexico and Central America and were bred by Native Americans to be bigger and sweeter — so thank them for pumpkin pie.
- The Guinness World Record’s largest pie was a pumpkin pie, which was 20 feet in diameter and weighed 3,699 pounds.
- Illinois is the nation’s largest pumpkin producer, with over 12,000 acres of pumpkins each year.
There are over 45 types of pumpkins with funny names, including:
How to cook a pumpkin
First, cut the pumpkin in half. For a savory taste, rub olive oil and sprinkle some salt, pepper or your favorite seasoning.
Place on a baking sheet and roast at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 to 50 minutes. Let cool for 20 to 30 minutes.
For a sweet taste, repeat the same baking steps with brown sugar, cinnamon and coconut oil.
There is so much you can do with a pumpkin:
- Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
- Pumpkin Cheesecake
- Pumpkin Bread Pudding
- Pumpkin Soup
- Pumpkin Carbonara
- Pumpkin Cornbread
- Pumpkin Curry
- Pumpkin Empanadas
- Pumpkin Seed Toffee
- Pumpkin Ravioli
- Pumpkin Biscuits
Now that you are hungry, grab a pumpkin, or two, for something more than just carving.