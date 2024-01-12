SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Netizens on Reddit have opened up the conversation of whether Savannah has gone too far with allowing dogs, specifically, into establishments.

The original post reads:

The issue this user stressed is the allowance of dogs in bars and restaurants, which they say can be a hassle for employees, customers and the pet if, for example, they eat something from the floor.

This post received a lot of support, with one commenter saying:

“Personally I don’t care how well mannered your dog is. I don’t want to see one in grocery stores or restaurants or basically anywhere that isn’t outside. I’ve seen way too many dogs hike a leg on the canned food aisle and [pee] everywhere while the owner played stupid and kept on going.”

In Georgia, 51% own a pet and 36.7% are dog owners, according to Pawlicy Advisor.

One commenter said they saw a lady at a restaurant yell at staff who told her not to feed her dog who they say wore a fake service animal vest and was in a baby carriage.

Adobe Express

In Georgia, the pet industry generates around $319.7 million in tax revenues.

Others raised separate concerns:

“Savannah isn’t too dog friendly but Savannah dog owners 1) think everyone loves their dog as much as they do 2) have a “MY dog isn’t like that” attitude 3) don’t know what a leash is.”

In Section 9-5022 of the City of Savannah Animal Ordinance:

“It shall be unlawful for any dog to be on the streets, lanes, highways, roads or squares of the city, or loose on vacant lots or unenclosed lots, so that he may freely have access to the streets, lanes, highways, roads, or squares of the city, unless such dog is held firmly on a leash held by a person.”

Netizens who loved dogs stressed the importance of training and would appreciate it if the pet was well-behaved and on a leash.

Adobe Express

“I don’t think the problem is with them being allowed places. I love the chance to pet a friendly dog! However, I think the problem is with owners who don’t bother training or properly restraining their dogs.”

According to a Forbes Advisor study, Georgia placed third in states with the most devoted dog owners.

Some commenters have never seen this problem here in Savannah, as one netizen explained that they have lived in Savannah for 15 years and have never seen a dog in a bar or restaurant.

“Out on the patio, yeah, but never inside.”

So… is Savannah too dog-friendly?