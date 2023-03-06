SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Patrick’s Day is on March 17, and even if dressing from head to toe in green isn’t your style, there is still a good chance you will enjoy some Irish-style food. These recipes are both tasty and economical.

A filling meal that could provide the energy needed to have a good time at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah, this classic generally includes bacon, sausage, eggs, tomatoes, mushrooms, white and black pudding, baked beans and toast.

This recipe from “Mama Loves Ireland” takes about half an hour to prepare. Feel free to substitute oatmeal for the black-and-white pudding.

According to the Agriculture and Food Development Authority, cabbage is one of the most popular vegetables in Ireland, with the main season of production running from July to March. Pairing it with bacon makes for an affordable dish that is traditionally made on St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland.

This quick and simple recipe from “A Spicy Perspective” is made with only a handful of ingredients: cabbage, bacon, onion, chicken broth, mustard seeds, salt and pepper.

A filling, flavorful dish made with the cheapest, most readily available ingredients, Irish stew is loved by many and is commonly considered the national dish of Ireland.

Though generally made with mutton, onions, carrots, and potatoes, Irish stew can also be created with beef or chicken.

This recipe version from “the spruce Eats” has a simple preparation, and after the initial browning, cooks in the oven. The recipe serves four.

Corned beef and cabbage are a classic that pops up on dinner tables on St. Patrick’s Day.

Tyler Florence’s corned beef and cabbage recipe treats brisket to a flavor-packed brine, before slow-cooking it in a Dutch oven for hours until the beef falls apart.

The recipe yields six to eight servings.

A somewhat sweet bread, this flavorful white bread can be made with currants and orange zest for added flavor.

Ina Garten’s easy-to-make recipe doesn’t call for any kneading, rising or waiting and yields one loaf.

Irish seafood chowder is an adaptable dish that contains a variety of local seafood. Hake, pollock, haddock, cod, monkfish, salmon, brown crab, mussels and Dublin Bay prawns can be found locally in Ireland.

“Irish Central” says you can almost feel the fresh Irish sea air while you enjoy their delicious healthy seafood recipe and suggests serving it with brown bread.

This layered dessert traditionally contains custard, sherry (or fruit juice) soaked sponge cake or lady fingers, fruits, jam and whipped cream.

FoodIreland.com aims to deliver a taste of Ireland with its raspberry-flavored “Old Fashioned Trifle” recipe.