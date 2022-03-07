SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Looking for something fun to make to celebrate the holiday? Here are five Irish recipes to get you started.

Irish Beef and Guinness Stew

This recipe from the blog “Recipe Tin Eats” is a great option if you’re looking for something warm and hearty. The stew can be made on the stovetop or in a slow cooker and takes about three hours total from start to finish.

This recipe serves six so you can easily make it for the family, or just for yourself if you’re really craving stew. It can be served on its own or over a bowl of mashed potatoes.

The link to the recipe can be found here.

Irish Soda Bread

Want to pair that stew with a nice loaf of bread? Here is a recipe for Irish Soda Bread from “Sally’s Baking Recipes” that only takes about an hour to make from start to finish.

Soda bread does not require any yeast but instead uses baking soda and buttermilk for leavening. This recipe makes one loaf and includes the option of having raisins in it if that’s your thing.

Click or tap this link for the recipe.

Colcannon

This Irish mashed potato recipe from “Simply Recipes” will surely get you in the mood for St. Patrick’s Day with its green and white color. This recipe takes around 35 minutes to make and yields four servings. It is filled with butter and cream and, of course, leafy greens to give it that festive color. The best part of this recipe is how versatile it is, and how you can pair it with almost any entrée you feel like pairing it with.

The link for the recipe can be found here.

Traditional Irish Potato Farls

This recipe from Kate Hackworthy at the blog “Veggie Desserts” was passed down from her mother. A farl is a potato cake that is cut into four pieces. It is typically eaten during breakfast and for this recipe, it can be frozen to enjoy later. This recipe takes around half an hour to make and yields six servings.

You can check out the link to this recipe by clicking here.

Irish Bread Pudding with Whiskey Caramel Sauce

Bread pudding is a popular dish all around the world. This recipe, however, will be a great one to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with. From the blog “My Baking Addiction” this bread pudding serves six to eight and takes around an hour to make from start to finish.

You can find the link to this recipe here.