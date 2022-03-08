SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s International Women’s Day, a time to honor the women in our lives who have gone above and beyond for their communities. Learn more about the alderwomen on Savannah’s City Council to get you started on your journey of recognizing local women making changes in the Hostess City.

Kesha Gibson-Carter: Post 1, At-Large

Kesha Gibson-Carter serves as the Post 1 at-large alderwoman for Savannah’s City Council. She earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Fort Valley State University and her master’s degree in public administration from Savannah State University.

Gibson-Carter has worked to advocate for victims of domestic violence in the district attorney’s office. She has done work to improve services for victims of sexual assault as well as aid victims in their quest for justice. She recently served as executive director of the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire.

Alicia Miller Blakely: Post 2, At-Large

U.S. Air Force Veteran Alicia Miller Blakely serves as the Post 2 at-large alderwoman for Savannah’s City Council. She is the first African American woman to serve in her position on Savannah’s City Council. Miller Blakely is an alumna of Savannah High School and Savannah State University.

Bernetta Lanier: District 1

Bernetta Lanier is a native of Savannah who worked in local government for 14 years prior to her position as an alderwoman representing District 1. She is a graduate of South Carolina State University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in political science. She also has a master’s degree in public administration from Savannah State University.

Among her many accolades, Lanier was the Chairwoman of The Gentrification Task Force under Mayor Otis Johnson. The final documented report for this won national acclaim.

Linda Wilder-Bryan: District 3

Linda Wilder-Bryan is a lifelong resident of Savannah and represents District 3 of Savannah. She attended Morris Brown College in Atlanta. Wilder-Bryan started the LB4& After Foundation after the death of her son Lawrence Bryan IV. The focus of the foundation is to raise awareness in Savannah about crime and education.

Dr. Estella Edwards Shabazz: Mayor Pro Tem, District 5

Along with representing District 5, lifelong resident Estella Edwards Shabazz is the mayor pro tem for Savannah and was first elected to the city council in 2011. She has a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering and technology and was the first African American woman civil engineer to be hired by the city of Savannah.

Shabazz also has a master of divinity degree from Turner Theological Seminary and a doctorate of ministry degree from United Theological Seminary. She serves as the second vice president of the Georgia Municipal Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials and is also a member of the National League of Cities Women in Municipal Government.