HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – May 18 is International Museum Day, and wouldn’t you know, Hilton Head has several museums that you can enjoy while visiting the island. The following is a list of four museums on Hilton Head that you can go to in order to recognize the impact that museums have on the community.

Coastal Discovery Museum

The Coastal Discovery Museum was opened in 1985 and was officially recognized as a Smithsonian affiliate in 2015. Their mission is to inspire people to care for the Lowcountry. You can read about their strategic plan through the link here.

The Coastal Discovery Museum has 68 acres of outdoors to explore and 2,000 square feet of indoor exhibits to learn from. According to their website, admission to the museum is free, though some events do require reservations.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are located on Honey Horn Drive and they have events every weekday for you to enjoy. You can check out their calendar on their website through the link here.

The Gullah Museum of Hilton Head Island

Established in 2003 by Louise Miller Cohen, a Native islander, The Gullah Museum of Hilton Head Island is focused on the preservation, restoration and revitalization of Gullah history. According to their website, they are dedicated to “maintaining Gullah customs, traditions, language, stories, songs and structures,” on the island. You can read more about their history and mission through the link here.

The museum is by appointment visitation only, so you’ll have to book online if you would like to visit. However, your admission fee includes a guided tour.

Admission is $20 per person, and you can find more information through the link to their website here. They are located on Georgianna Drive a short drive away from the Boys and Girls Club of Hilton Head Island.

The Sandbox Children’s Museum

According to the Sandbox Children’s Museum website, in the early 2000s, a group of moms realized the need for “a community space to provide educational play for preschool- and elementary-aged children and their families.” It took several years of hard work and fundraising but eventually, they were able to create this space for families in the Lowcountry and the museum opened its doors in 2005. The Sandbox Children’s Museum now has one location in Bluffton and one location on Hilton Head.

The mission of the Sandbox Children’s Museum is to provide an environment for children to learn and explore that is inclusive and safe. This exploration is to happen with their peers and caregivers through hands-on discovery that is paired with “imaginative play that cultivates their physical, social and cognitive development.” You can read more about their mission statement and history through the link here.

The Sandbox Children’s Museum has plenty of indoor exhibits for your child to enjoy playing with. Their museum is designed for children up to the age of 12, including a two-story “sandcastle” and a model shrimp boat.

The museum is located on Nassau Street and admission is $10 per person aged 1 to 64. Individuals 65 and older need only pay $7.50 for their admission. They are open every day of the week for three-hour general admission sessions. For more information on how that works and how you can buy your tickets, you can visit the link here.

The Harbour Town Lighthouse Museum

The Harbour Town Lighthouse is just over 50 years old and still standing strong. According to their website, the museum’s mission is to ensure that all of those who visit the lighthouse “have a memorable experience that they will cherish for years.” You can learn more about the history of the lighthouse, as well as the ways the museum has contributed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s, through the link here.

Each level of the lighthouse has historical information to go along with it. You can learn about the history of the island all while climbing to the very top of the red and white structure.

Admission to the lighthouse is $5.75 per person and children who are under 5 are free. The lighthouse is open from 10 a.m. to sundown every day. You can find more information about admission by visiting the link here.