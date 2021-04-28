International collectible design fair makes US debut in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A platform dedicated to collectible design is launching its first event in the Hostess City.

Unique Design X Group is making its U.S. debut at Trustees’ Garden from April 28 through May 2.

The event will display a selection of work by 18 artists, architects and designers from around the world who create collectible-worthy objects and art. Each designer has created a fully immersive portal that you can explore and use as inspiration for your living space.

The first two design fairs were held in Shanghai and Paris in 2020, presenting a curated selection of unique and limited edition design pieces.

“All the pieces here are for sale. It’s a collectible design, which means everything here does have a function but also a concept behind it,” director of Unique Design X Group, Emily Morris-Piltzer, said.

“We asked each designer to create a really immersive portal that people could walk through, feel, experience and feel inspired by, but also bring home, in a certain way,” she added.

Organizers say they chose Trustees’ Garden, a venue originally chartered by King Charles in 1732, because it’s located in the heart of Savannah’s historic district.

“After being based in Europe since the early 1990s, and working on founding international art and design fairs primarily between Europe and Asia, it was essential for me to bring Unique Design X Group’s inaugural U.S. event to be held in my hometown of Savannah,” said Morgan Morris, founder and CEO of Unique Design X Group.

“Apart from the historical and cultural significance of the Savannah port city, the southeast today is a dynamic region where creative energies abound,” Morris added. “To be able to bring this international talent and remarkable diversity to interact with the city of Savannah is very inspirational.”

The theme of Unique Design X Savannah is “One World, Our World, Many Dreams,” and, Morris says, inspiring others to live creatively.

“We invite the viewer to be transported into a unique collectible design experience,” she added. “Diversity of thought and experience are what fuel the beauty and power of creativity. We support creating a global community, where creativity travels beyond borders and all stories are embraced as one’s own.”

Unique Design X Savannah will broadcast a forum in collaboration with the Savannah College of Art and Design this Friday and Saturday, allowing participants to connect and discuss collectible design and the key role it plays in making interior environments unique.

Other participating galleries include Nilufar Gallery in Milan, Etage Projects in Copenhagen, Functional Art Gallery in Berlin, and Friedman Benda Gallery in New York.

Admission is $10 for the general public and free for students and seniors.