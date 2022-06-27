SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —Summer brings the life out of many for those looking for ingenious things to do in addition to hanging out at the beach. Here is a list of must do things in Savannah.

Paint at the Art Bash Studio

Painting not only sharpens the mind through mental concept visualization and application, and enhances memory skills. Create your own vibrant artistic “masterpiece” at this funky colorful studio where art is entertainment for amusement and recreation. It is sure to offer a fun and unique experience that you can enjoy by yourself or with a group.

Even for those who think they can’t paint, the coaches will guide visitors through each step of recreating the featured painting. Their local artists are also constantly creating new pieces and they are always open to ideas and suggestions for new artwork. Simply let them know what you would enjoy painting and they will do their best to make it happen! All will leave with a one-of-a-kind creation and, hopefully, a new found passion you’ll continue to explore! Learn more at this link.

Visit SCAD Savannah Museum of Art

A premier contemporary art museum that features work from emerging and established international artists like worldwide renowned Katharina Grosse, who is known for her expansive use of the painting medium and challenges perceptions of surfaces and ideas of spectatorship, establishing fertile relations between colors, shapes, and elements of architecture and landscape. Across her decades-long career, she has thrived as the creator of this unique artistic lexicon.

Also Doreen Lynette Garner, who creates beautiful and grotesque sculptures that have uncover racial violence. An inscriber of flesh, she conjures historic and contemporary traumas from physical objects. Garner casts uncommon combinations of materials such as barbed wire, silicon, glass-fiber insulation, plastic, petroleum jelly, artificial hair, crystals, and pearls into forms resembling fragmented, even amputated, anatomical parts of human and animal remains. Visit here for more information.

Dine inside of an old bus terminal at The Grey

Occupying a 1938 art deco Greyhound Bus Terminal that’s been restored to its original luster, The Grey offers a food, wine and service experience that is both familiar and elevated. The Grey to offer dishes that feature regional produce, seafood and meats.

Guests will find a melting pot of surprising and comforting tastes and will never get bored with the same menu items as there is something new revealed in each and every visit as their menu is structured around the seasonality of the Savannah region. Therefore, dishes will vary not only from evening to evening but often within the course of an evenings service. They also accommodate any dietary restrictions or allergies, just let them know during the reservation time or when speaking with a server at The Grey.

Learn about local marine life at UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant

Home to Georgia’s first saltwater aquarium, 16 exhibit tanks are featured that showcase a variety of Georgia’s marine life. Visitors can also explore exhibits featuring over 200 marine animals typical of the habitats found along the Georgia coast.

Most species are caught by aquarium staff right off the coast. A public touch tank allows visitors to get up close and personal with some of Georgia’s marine invertebrates such as whelks and crabs. There are also exhibits of fossils of extinct animals like wooly mammoths and mastodons, fascinating creatures that once lived in the Skidaway area. For more information click here.

Take a cooking class with Chef Darin

Savannah’s only local kitchen store, Chef Darin’s Kitchen Table Hand’s on Cooking Classes and Kitchen Store aims to demystify cooking techniques and helps to better understand common ingredients. Whether it be scientific, historical, cultural, or just sentimental, every recipe prepared will have a story to tell and something to teach.

During the cooking class there will be not only a discussion on food, also cooking, laughing, share stories, learning techniques and how to understand ingredients. Whether you’ve been cooking for years, are contemplating more formal culinary school training, or simply want to gain confidence in the kitchen, it is a great chance those who attend will leave inspired.

Visit Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum

This museum features memorabilia related to 18th and 19th century ships that were displayed in the 1819 William Scarbrough House and Gardens. It’s garden is one of the largest in the Historic District, and it is filled with colorful, stunning flowerbeds.

Inside the house, the main attraction is the collection of ship models, artifacts, and ship-related paintings. There are nine galleries that display various kinds of ships from old colonial sailing vessels to modern navy ships. For more more information click or tap here.

Take a glassblowing first hand at Hostess City Hot Glass

Founded in 2018 by glass artist Ronald Martinez, in just over three years, the studio grew rapidly and moved to its current home, a 2,000-square foot state-of-the-art facility in downtown Savannah’s Historic District.

Featuring a large studio space with stadium seating, an attached gallery, and a glass coldworking room, Hostess City Hot Glass is one of the premier glassblowing studios in the South and offers classes that teaches how to make things from glass like paper weights, ornaments, bowls and cups. For more information click or tap here.

Make candles at the Melted Grape

Unlock your creative side by enjoying a night of fun and relaxing candle making at the Melted Grape. They have over 60 different fragrances to choose from to create your 10oz coconut wax toxic-free candles. Scents range from peach magnolia to woods & earth. Guests can also feel free to bring their own bites to eat and drinks, they will provide small plates, napkins and glasses. For more information visit here.