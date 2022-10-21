SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Royal Caribbean International has revealed the first look at Icon of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship that will be arriving in late 2023.

“With each new ship, we raise the bar in the travel industry while enhancing what our guests know and love,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “From the moment they step on board, every experience is specifically designed to give them the best vacation anywhere on land and at sea. With Icon of the Seas, we’ve taken this to a new level and made the ultimate family vacation.”

Icon of the Seas will feature the largest waterpark at sea, more ocean views and pools, and a blend of more than 40 new and returning dining, bar and nightlife options, and cutting-edge entertainment.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International said, “Now more than ever, families and friends are prioritizing experiences where they can bond and enjoy their own adventures. We set out to create a vacation that makes all that possible in one place for the thrill-seekers, the chill enthusiasts and everyone in between, without compromise. It’s this first-of-its-kind combination that makes Icon the future of family vacations, and that future is here.”

Icon of the Seas is also the next step in Royal Caribbean’s journey toward a clean-energy future as the cruise line’s first ship with fuel cell technology and is powered by liquefied natural gas. Along with other applications, such as shore power connection and waste heat recovery systems.