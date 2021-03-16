‘I want people to do better’: Mayor Johnson hosts Motivational Monday livestreams to spread financial knowledge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson is using his social media reach to help share financial literacy knowledge with Savannahians.

During his Motivational Monday Facebook Live sessions in March, Johnson has invited local credit counseling expert Richard Reeve to speak about improving credit scores, dealing with debt and homeownership.

Reeve, who serves as financial education director for the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Savannah, most recently joined Johnson for the final session of their virtual series on March 15 at 7 p.m.

During the “Intro to Homeownership” livestream, Reeve covered the steps toward buying a house, including starting off with budgeting to determine what the buyer can afford.

“The American dream is to own a home,” Johnson said as the virtual event began.

“The opportunity that eludes a lot of people doesn’t have to elude you,” he shared to the viewers. “You have the same opportunity as everyone else; some people have to work a little harder, but you can do it,” the mayor said.

Viewers were encouraged to ask questions during the Facebook Live, which drew in 1,700 viewers.

Johnson says he hopes the educational sessions are able to help community members “do better” when it comes to their financial decisions.

“I think [the] government has a role, but I think that some of it is personal responsibility, and sometimes people can’t do better because they don’t know better,” Johnson said.

He notes that in previous Motivational Monday livestream sessions, he’s touched on evictions and poverty reduction.

“Some poverty reduction is created by debt reduction and by improving credit, and those are not things that the City of Savannah can do for you,” said the mayor, who’s also regularly connected with the community virtually through his Friday Night Live Facebook chats since last March.

By inviting Reeve on his platform to share financial knowledge and answer questions, Johnson says he hopes to help improve people’s lives.

“If they can improve their credit, if they can lessen their debt, perhaps their financial situation improves,” he explained, adding, “Now, they can buy a home; they buy a home, then maybe they’re lifted out of poverty.”

“I want people to do better, and I want to do all I can do, so I’m going to help from City Hall, and I’m going to help from my living room,” Johnson said.

To view the Motivational Monday financial literacy videos, visit Mayor Van Johnson’s Facebook page at this link.