SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close the following interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects:

Daytime Closures:

Monday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on Friday, Sept. 2, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

-There will be intermittent right and left lane closures at I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) to the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157).

Monday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Friday, Sept. 2, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

-There will be intermittent right and left lane closures at I-16 eastbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) to I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164).

Monday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 1, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Friday, Sept. 2, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

-There will be intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations:I-516 westbound at the I-16 Interchange from MP 5 to MP 6 and I-516 eastbound at the I-16 Interchange from MP 6 to MP 5

Overnight Closures

Monday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 1, from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

-There will be intermittent right and left lane closures at I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) to the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) and at I-16 eastbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) to the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164)

Monday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 1, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

– There will be double lane closures at I-95 northbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 98 to MP 100) and I-95 southbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 101 to MP 98)

NIGHTTIME CLOSURE AND DETOUR

Monday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 1, 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

-Motorists traveling on I-16 eastbound should take the I-516 eastbound ramp (Exit 164A), then exit at US 17/US 80/Ogeechee Road (Exit 3), turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-516 westbound.