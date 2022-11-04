PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Labor is assisting Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), LLC with ongoing recruitment to fill over 8,000 job openings for their Bryan County facility over the next several years.

Currently available positions include Admin Specialist (General Affairs), Compensation Specialist (Human Resources), Cost Management Assistant Manager, Executive Assistant Specialist, General Accountant, General Purchasing Manager (Head of Section), Global Trade Manager, HR Recruitment Manager, Part Development Assistant Manager (Positions Available in multiple departments), Procurement Management Assistant Manager, Recruitment Specialist (HR), Tax Manager, and Treasury Manager.

Job seekers who wish to learn more may click here for additional information about available positions and to apply.

Interested applicants must have an Employ Georgia account and resumé (an existing resumé can be uploaded for new users).

On October 25, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, along with Governor Brian P. Kemp, company officials, and state and local leaders, officially broke ground on HMGMA LLC’s new manufacturing plant at the Bryan County Mega site.